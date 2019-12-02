Wiggle Cyber Monday: The best cycling deals available right now at Wiggle
The Wiggle Cyber Monday sale comes with an extra 10% off a range of items with code CYBER10, here's what's on offer and our pick of the best cycling deals
The Wiggle Cyber Monday 2019 sale has officially begun and here's our roundup of what's on offer, along with our pick of the best deals available today.
For Cyber Monday only, use code CYBER10 for an extra 10% off a range of items. You can find those deals here:
Browse the Wiggle Cyber Monday sale
Scroll down for a look at our pick of the best deals, or for a full round-up of the best Cyber Monday deals available across the entire cycling industry, take a look at our overview of the best Cyber Monday bike deals.
Today's best Wiggle Cyber Monday deals
X-Tools Essential Torque Wrench | 32% off
Was £36.99 | Now £24.99
A vital tool if maintaining your own bike. If fitting or adjusting components, using the correct manufacturer specified torque ratings avoids risk of damage or failure by over or under tightening bolts. View Deal
Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 Groupset | Up to 40% off
Was £3097.99 | Now £1849.99
Shimano's range-topping groupset really is the pinnacle of shifting performance, used by pros and competitive amateurs the world over. Wiggle currently has the best price on certain specs, with the best deal seeing a 40% discount. View Deal
Pinarello Dogma K8S Frameset | 59% off
Was £4,674.99 | Now £1,890.00
Designed to dominate on rough spring classics, the Pinarello Dogma Suspension System delivers 10mm of compliance for better control and traction on rough surfaces. If you are still flying the flag for rim brakes this is an unmissable deal.View Deal
Tacx Neo 2 turbo trainer | 25% off
Was £1199.99 | Now £899.99
The Tacx Neo 2 might've been recently superseded by the Neo 2T, but it's still a hugely capable direct drive turbo trainer that can rival most of its competition. The best part: it can be run without a power cord for your pre-race car park warm ups. View Deal
Wahoo KICKR SNAP | 11%
Was £429.99 | £379.99
A wheel-on style trainer that is compatible with all your favourite training apps like Zwift, Sufferfest or TrainerRoad. While RRP was originally £499.99, the Kickr Snap was commonly found for £429.99 but for Cyber Monday it sees a further 11% discount.View Deal
Easton EC90 SL Disc Road Wheelset: 69% off
Was £2299.99 | Now £699.99
A disc-brake compatible carbon wheelset for under £850 is hard to come by, and one from a premium brand such as Easton is incredibly rare. Act fast, as this deal won't hang around for long. View Deal
Prime RR-50 SE Carbon Clincher Disc Wheelset | 42% off
Was £779.99| Now £449.99
The Prime RR-50 is a disc-brake carbon clincher wheelset, complete with a set of Hutchinson Fusion 5 tyres and inner tubes. For under £450.00, this is everything you need to get rolling on carbon road wheels. View Deal
Giro Empire ACC Men's shoes | Up to 40% off
Was £259.99 | Now £154.99
A similarly good deal applies to the men's version of the Giro Empire ACC shoes. A race-ready shoe that, thanks to its reflective detailing, would also make for a great addition to your dark morning commute. However, be sure to check Evans Cycles first, where a select few options have up to 50% off. View Deal
Giro Empire ACC Women's shoes | Up to 40% off
Was £259.99 | Now £154.99
The Giro Empire is a classy looking lace-up shoe that will add style to any cyclist's wardrobe. Given a discount of up to 40%, this shoe is no longer limited to those with deep pockets. View Deal
Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS | 25% off
Was £199.99 | Now £149.99
The Edge 520 plus is the map-ready version of the hugely popular Edge 520. While it's since been superseded by the Edge 530, at a mere £149.99, it's a crazy cheap deal on a great GPS cycle computer. View Deal
7Mesh Northwoods Jacket | Up to 60% off
Was £200.00 | Now £80.00
A super light jacket that provides just the right amount of wind protection. With up to 60% off at Wiggle, this formerly premium-priced jacket is now much more affordable. View Deal
Castelli Perfetto Light short sleeve jersey | Up to 42% off
Was £140.00 | Now £80.00
The Perfetto from Castelli is one of the most versatile pieces of kit available. Starting at £70.00, even the most expensive option receives a healthy 30% discount at £98. View Deal
Castelli Gabba 3 Short Sleeve Jersey | 45% off
Was £160.00 | Now £88.00
The legendary all-weather Castelli Gabba jersey with 45% off. This third iteration still uses Gore® Windstopper® X-Lite Plus and NanoFlex fabric but with an improved fit. Good range of sizes still available in red or orange.View Deal
dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix bib tights | 40% off
Was £90.00 | Now £54.00
Another just-in-time-for-winter treat is these bib tights that are designed to keep you warm when temperatures drop. Available in all sizes and in five colours, there's plenty to choose from. View Deal
Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyres | Up to 59% off
Was £66.99 | Now £26.99
Usually £66.99, the Schwalbe Pro One TL Easy Microskin tyres are tubeless-ready, and therefore, they're ready for whatever you might want to throw at them. View Deal
Continental Grand Prix 4000S II Folding Road Tyre | 49% off
Was £59.95 | Now £29.99
The GP4000S II was Continental's top tyre until superseded by the GP5000's. There is still a lot to like about the GP4000S which uses Continental's Advanced Black Chili compound and Vectran™ breaker protection to offer great performance and durability.View Deal
Gore Wear M GORE WINDSTOPPER Gloves | Up to 40% off
Was £42.99 | Now £25.79
A great pair of gloves to see you through those days where the bitter cold hasn't quite taken hold, but you still need protection from the elements. View Deal
Rapha Overmitts | 75% off
Was £90.00 | Now £22.50
When temperatures get really low these Rapha Overmits will feel like the best purchase you have ever made. Available in 2XS, XS and S sizes.View Deal
Oakley Field Jacket Prizm Road Sunglasses | Up to 59% off
Was £185.00 | Now £75.00
Oakley's versatile Field Jacket sunglasses suited to road riding, mountain biking or running. Featuring Oakley's Prizm lens technology for enhanced colour and contrast in bright conditions. Available in yellow Retina Burn for £75 or Polished Black for £90.View Deal
HIGH5 Energy Gel Aqua Mixed Flavor Pack | 60% off
Was £18.75 | Now £7.50
Selection of caffeine and isotonic gels to give you an energy boast when you really need it.View Deal
Green Oil Eco Warrior Set | 52% off
Was £84.99 | Now £39.99
Post ride cleaning is key to keeping your bike running smoothly through winter. Green Oil's Eco Warrior set includes everything you need to clean and lube your bike whilst being kind to the environment. View Deal
Fizik Superlight Tacky Handlebar Tape | Up to 77% off
Was £26.99 | Now £5.99
Popular bar tape that is thin with plenty of grip in any weather. Available in yellow, green and white.View Deal
3T Ernova Pro Handlebar | 77% off
Was £99.99 | Now £22.99
A massive discount on these 42cm Ernova Pro bars from 3T, made from triple butted aluminium they have 123mm of drop, 77mm reach and 6º of flare.
View Deal
FSA K-Force 386Evo Double Chainset | 73% off
Was £599.99 | Now £157.99
A chance to save some weight by upgrading to to FSA's carbon K-Force crankset. This is a deal for tall riders as they are only available in 177.5mm crank length.View Deal
While this is a short round-up of our favourite deals currently available at Wiggle, there is a lot more where that came from, so browse the Wiggle sale for yourself, but be sure to come back and share your favourite deals from the Wiggle Cyber Monday sale!
Who can shop at Wiggle?
Wiggle delivers to over 70 countries worldwide. Along with its partner company Chain Reaction Cycles, Wiggle is an international retailer based out of the UK. As one of the largest online retailers in cycling, it's perhaps unsurprising that such a wide audience are able to shop at Wiggle. Of course, with added delivery fees come different rules, and each country will have its own minimum spend amount to qualify for free delivery, but rejoice in that you are saving money with the Black Friday weekend deals!
Wiggle's usual Black Friday weekend tact
Casting our minds back to the last few years' Black Friday sales, Wiggle have repeatedly taken a similar approach in launching deals early in the month, adding a new wave of deals each week throughout November, before launching hundreds of huge Black Friday deals on the official day, which this year will be the 29th November. Black Friday effectively becomes Black November, and there are deals aplenty, but what sort of products do they discount?
From memory, no product is safe from the Black Friday price war, and Wiggle reduces a whole host of items. This year, that includes turbo trainers, helmets, shoes and bikes.
