Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday sale

With retailers like Evans Cycles, Leisure Lakes Bikes and Rutland Cycles clearing their 2019 Trek stock to make way for the 2020 ranges, there are some great bikes on offer in the Black Friday sales. Whether you are looking for a lightweight road bike from Trek's Emonda range or miles of comfort from a Domane there are Black Friday sales across all of Trek’s bike ranges.

Below, we list some of the best deals on Trek Bikes this Black Friday, and then briefly overview the Trek road and gravel bike ranges. We've broken down the Trek deals by bike type, as explained here:

Tap any of the links above or scroll down to browse our roundup of the best Trek bike deals this Black Friday.

If you don’t have your heart set on a Trek bike, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday road bike deals, or if you're looking for to be tempted by some new cycling kit or accessories head over to our roundup of the best Black Friday cycling deals.

Where to find Trek Black Friday deals

Rutland Cycles Black Friday sale

Evans Cycles Black Friday sale

Leisure Lakes Bikes Black Friday sale

Not sure what bike you need? Scroll to the bottom, or tap here to learn the range.

Trek road race bike deals

There are loads of great deals on Trek’s Emonda bike range across all price ranges, and if you are happy with rim brakes the deals are even better. For example, Trek’s Emonda SL 6 Pro is a great bike and, with 31% off, is likely unparalleled in terms of performance for the money.

Trek Emonda SL 7 Disc 2019

Was £4,500.00 | Now £2,999.00

Ultra-light frame, carbon Bontrager Aeolus Pro 3 wheels and Di2 Ultegra, this is a great deal for those who fit a 52cm or 60cm frame size.View Deal

Trek Emonda SL 6 Pro 2019

Was £2,900.00 | Now £2,000.00

Sporting a high-quality carbon frame, carbon wheels and Ultegra, it’s unlikely that many other £2000 bikes can match it. Available in 54cm and 56cm.

View Deal

Trek Emonda SL 5 2019

Was £1,800.00 | Now £1,295.00

Trek’s entry point into carbon-framed road bikes, a great bike out the box and a worthy platform for future upgrades. Good range of sizes between 52cm and 58cm currently available.

View Deal

Trek Emonda ALR 4 2019

Was £1,200.00 | Now £870.00

Affordable but not lacking performance, the ALR 4 is a great starter road bike. Currently available in 52cm, 54cm and 56cm. View Deal

Trek Emonda SLR 7 Disc Women’s 2019

Was £5,300.00 | Now £3,975.00

With Ultegra Di2, hydraulic disc brakes and carbon bikes, only available in a 50cm so if this is your bike get in quick before they sell out. View Deal

Trek Emonda SL 5 Women’s 2018

Was £1,800.00 | Now £999.99

Two years old but still a superb performance bike, the SL 5 has Emonda’s carbon frame, 105 groupset and a massive 44% off. Only available in a 56cm.View Deal

Trek endurance bike deals

Most of the deals are available are on the aluminium Domane stock with very limited size options available. It does mean that there are some great opportunities to pick up an endurance road bike that will double as a commuting workhorse.

Trek Domane SL 5 Disc 2019

Was £2,350.00 | Now £1,799.00

One of the very few discounted carbon ISO Speed-equipped Domane bikes available, there is only one 56cm left though so be quick.View Deal

Trek Domane AL 5 2019

Was £1,100.00 | Now £849.00

Tiagra equipped endurance road bike, great for commuting or weekend rides. Only size 56cm left though.View Deal

Trek Domane AL 4 2019

Was £900.00 | Now £650.00

An already affordable Tiagra-equipped bike now with an extra £250 off. Currently available in 54cm and 56cm.View Deal

Trek Domane AL 5 Women’s 2019

Was £1,100.00 | Now £880.00

The women’s version of the AL5 in a black and gold paint scheme. Only available in a 50cm.View Deal

Trek Domane AL 3 Women’s 2019

Was £749.99 | Now £562.99

The Domane AL 3 with this discount is the cheapest Domane available today. Stock levels are low with only a few 56cm left.View Deal

Trek aero bike deals

There are very few 2019 Madones still available however the few we've featured below offer fantastic savings on some seriously fast road bikes which feature Trek’s KVF aero tube shapes, high-spec drivetrains and Bontrager wheels. The Madone is Trek's out-and-out racing machine.

Trek Madone SL 6 Road Bike 2019

Was £3,600.00 | Now £2,250.00

Trek’s superb Madone frame with rim brakes, full Ultegra and Bontrager’s Aeolus Comp carbon wheels with a massive 37% off. Available in 54cm, 56cm and 58cm.View Deal

Trek Madone SLR 6 Disc Road Bike 2019

Was £5,950.00 | Now £4,600.00

This Madone uses Trek’s H1.5 geometry which was developed with the Trek-Segafredo team for an aggressive ride position. Available in red in a 54cm and 56cm or in radioactive yellow in a 60cm.View Deal

Trek gravel bike deals

The Checkpoint makes for a great all-round bike with the versatility whether on road, gravel or bikepacking. It is slim pickings if you are looking for a new Trek gravel bike in the Black Friday sales at the moment, but we've highlighted the best deals below.

Trek Checkpoint ALR 4 2019

Was £1,500.00 | Now £1,190.00

Evans Cycles has a great deal on the Checkpoint ALR, perfect for endurance road or gravel adventures, but it's only available in a 56cm.View Deal

Trek Checkpoint ALR 4 Women’s 2019

Was £1,500.00 | Now £1,199.00

The women’s spec Checkpoint ALR 4 is the same as the above men’s bike just a little cheaper, but it's only available in a 54cm.View Deal

Still unsure on the best road bike for you?

If you are still trying to find the best carbon road bike or aero road bike for you, CyclingNews has put together a number of helpful guides so you can make the best decision. There are also guides for budget-friendly aluminium road bikes, the best steel road bikes and if you are looking for some pedalling assistance, our guide on the best road e-bikes.

Alternatively, head over to Bike Perfect for some great mountain bike buying advice for guides about bikes, components and clothing to help you get kitted out to hit the trails.

Who is Trek?

Trek was born in 1976 with the goal of producing high-quality American frames for an American market in a time when the only option for performance bikes was from European manufacturers. It started with five employees building touring frames in a barn and within four years had quickly outgrown the original facility. Trek expanded, building a new headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin where operations are still based today.

Trek as a brand has strived to innovate. Producing its first mountain bike in 1980, developing its first aluminium bike in 1985 and venturing into the world of carbon in 1989. Built by an outside manufacturer, these first carbon frames weren’t without their problems and Trek returned to carbon in 1992 with its own in-house carbon development and patented OCLV (Optimum Compaction Low Void) carbon frames. Since then, Trek has gone on to have huge successes developing both carbon road and mountain bikes.

Trek is a brand that has made its mark on bike racing and has repeated success in the top levels of every cycling discipline. Sponsoring some of the world's best teams and athletes who, abroad Trek’s bikes, have had significant victories racing grand tours, beating world records and winning the UCI road world championships.

Not sure what bike you need?

Madone

Starting out as a standard performance road bike, the Trek Madone has evolved into an aero superbike. Combining Kammtail Virtual Foil (KVF) tube shaping with an adjustable ISO Speed Decoupler (an elastomer bumper built into the top tube) Trek can cheat the wind while still offering groundbreaking levels of comfort and control over rough roads. Integration is everything on the Madone with an integrated bar and stem, hidden cable routing, Di2 junction box, integrated seat mast and mounts for accessories. Available in both disc brake and limited rim brake options.

Emonda

The Emonda is the result of Trek trying to build the lightest range of production bikes. The Emonda is a performance race bike designed to conquer long climbs while still giving control and precision on the descents. Available in three versions using the lightest 700 series OCLV Emonda SLR, a 500 series OCLV Emonda SL and a 300 Series Alpha aluminium Emonda ALR. Offered in a wide range of sizes across men-and women-specific models, as well as H1 (SLR model only) or H2 geometry options, there are plenty of options to find the bike to suit you best.

Domane

For long and comfortable days riding, Trek has the Domane. This was the first bike in Trek's range to benefit from the vibration absorbing ISO Speed Decoupler. To balance the rear ISO Speed Decoupler Trek has now developed an ISO Speed system in the head tube to bring more compliance through the handlebars to reduce hand fatigue on long rides. The new Domane comes with aerodynamic tube shapes, disc brakes and clearance for 38C tyres to be fast over any road surface. The Domane comes in Treks H2 endurance geometry as well as carbon and aluminium options.

Checkpoint

Designed for versatility the Checkpoint is Trek’s gravel bike, designed for the commute or to load with bikepacking kit to tackle epic gravel rides. IsoSpeed is used to great effect, reducing rider fatigue on rough surfaces so you can ride for longer. To further tame rough terrain, the Checkpoint has clearance to run tyres up to 45mm in width. Trek has used a horizontal Stranglehold dropout system, with 15mm of chainstay adjustability the bike's ride characteristics can be customised or even set up as a single speed. The Checkpoint is available in carbon or aluminium in women- and men-specific builds.

Take me back to the deals