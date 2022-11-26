Some of our absolute favourite cycling kit is on sale this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Given the Black Friday weekend is in full swing, you may have noticed we've been busy beavering away and sharing good deals that we believe are relevant to cyclists.

Naturally, we assess the quality of each deal based on its price, how that price compares to the competition, and of course, the quality of the product itself. After all, while a 70% saving looks great on paper, you're still paying 30%, and if that product breaks after two weeks or doesn't serve its intended purpose, you'll have wasted your money. Admittedly, it's less money than if you bought it at full price, but it's still money. You worked hard to earn that money, so it's only natural that you should work hard when spending it.

However, there's no better endorsement for a product than the products we choose when we head out the door for a ride ourselves. Naturally most of these products are the ones that end up as recommendations in our buyers' guides.

However, given the quality and abundance of Black Friday bike deals, we have picked out some products from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that we personally own, use regularly, and really like. We wanted to highlight some of these deals to provide even more added value for our readers, especially when it's easy to get lost in the avalanche of Black Friday discounted offerings.

You may have noticed we've already shared a few of these deals over in our Black Friday live blog, but here's the full list, split down by each member of the team.

Black Friday cycling deals on our favourite gear

Tom's favourites

(opens in new tab) Endura BaaBaa Merino Base layer:

Wiggle UK: £52.99 £26.50 (opens in new tab) - Wiggle US: $69.99 $27.00 (opens in new tab)

The BaaBaa is technically a merino blend base layer but it's great value here because it can fill the role of about three garments in one, it's a really versatile piece of clothing with a more relaxed cut. I've ridden in it on its own, used it as a winter base layer and wear it around the house and after training. For the money, this is a real bargain.

(opens in new tab) Continental GP5000 Clincher Tyre:

Sigma Sport UK: £66.00 £33.00 (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)|Sigma Sport US: $81.36 $40.68 (opens in new tab)

The Continental GP5000 is my favourite road tyre and given the option would always be my first choice. If you are running 23 or 25-mm tyres on your road bike with tubes, they are currently priced at £33 which is a steal for such premium rubber.

(opens in new tab) dhb classic thermal bib tights:

Wiggle UK: £80.00 £40.00 (opens in new tab) | Wiggle US: $100.00 $50.00 (opens in new tab)

I've been using these bib tights this winter and for the money, they are a really solid option. Comfortable construction and chamois, paired with a nice soft fleece lining for £40 or $50 they are a bargain.

(opens in new tab) Shimano Ultegra R8000 pedals:

Sigma Sport UK: £160.00 £79.00 (opens in new tab) | Sigma Sport US: $86.00 (opens in new tab)

The Ultegra R8000 SPD SL'S are excellent pedals and mine have been faultless for thousands of miles of use. They're lightweight and the bearings are high quality and well-sealed. They are currently cheaper than the lower spec 105 R7000 pedals which makes these pedals a bargain and a good way of trimming some weight from your bike at 248 grams for the pair.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Estremo shoe covers:

Sigma Sport UK: £140.00 £79.00 (opens in new tab) | Competitive cyclist $169.99 $127.49 (opens in new tab)

If your looking for a super warm deep winter overshoe then here it is. Trust me when I say you will be surprised at just how thick and plush the soft Polartec fleece is on these overshoes. They extend up the ankle and also have an aquaguard-sealed zipper. They are also featured in our best cycling overshoes (opens in new tab) buyers guide.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Perfetto ROS Long sleeve:

Sigma Sport UK: £220 £95 (opens in new tab) | Sigma Sport US: $161.71 $103.00 (opens in new tab)

The Perfetto is a brilliant addition to any rider's wardrobe and at this price is a real bargain, I've practically lived in mine since the start of autumn and by changing base layers or inner layers it can cope with an amazing range of temperatures.

(opens in new tab) Park Tool PCS 10.3 repair stand:

Sigma Sport UK: £370.00 £259.00 (opens in new tab) |Sigma Sport US: $280 (opens in new tab)

I have spent countless hours standing in front of the PCS 10.3 stand and can fully recommend it if you are looking for a solid work stand to use at home or work. All steel solid construction and a great range of adjustability and movement. Pro Tip - lightly grease the clamp sleeve when assembling.

Josh's favourites

(opens in new tab) Wahoo Elemnt Roam v1

Competitive Cyclist US: $379.99 $199.99 (opens in new tab) | Sigma Sports UK: $299.99 £199.99 (opens in new tab) I used the Roam V1 for around a year, including pitting it against the Bolt, and I can't speak more highly of it. Sure, some of the Bolt's features are better, and the newer Roam V2 is better overall, but I'd still recommend the Roam V1 to a friend, especially at this price. Given Wahoo's tendency to continue supporting its older models, you can save yourself some cash on this deal knowing you'll still get a really good computer with ongoing firmware updates.

(opens in new tab) Wahoo Kickr V5 Smart Trainer | Up to 33% off

Competitive Cyclist USA: $1199.99 $799.99 (opens in new tab) | Wahoo UK: £999.99 £699.99 (opens in new tab) When the Kickr V5 launched, I described it as "A truly top-end turbo trainer that's accurate, consistent and easy to use, making it a brilliant upgrade to anyone's indoor cycling setup". That was two years ago now, but I would still wholeheartedly recommend the Kickr V5 to anyone, especially given its current price. Read our Wahoo Kickr V5 (opens in new tab) review for more details.

(opens in new tab) Specialized S-Works 7 road shoes

Specialized US: $425.00 $249.95 (opens in new tab) | Sigma Sports UK: £370.00 £176.00 (opens in new tab) I'm lucky enough to have access to a huge range of new high-end road cycling shoes. From Fizik to Bont, Sidi to S-Works and more. My fiancee says I have a shoe problem, and she might well be right. The S-Works 7 shoes were launched over five years ago. Specialized itself has launched half a dozen new models since, including lace-ups, sprinters' shoes, vented versions, superlight shoes and more. I've tried them all, but more than any other pair, the shoes I pick up when I'm heading out the door are the S-Works 7, and I can't think of a better way to complement cycling kit than by choosing it over its competition.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Perfetto ROS Gloves

Wiggle UK: £75.00 £50.00 (opens in new tab) | Backcountry US: $69.99 $52.49 (opens in new tab) I gave the Perfetto Gloves (opens in new tab) top marks in my review, as they are incredibly comfortable, low profile and fuss free. I rarely ride below freezing, and for rides down to around this level, they're perfect. They're fleece-lined, made using water-resistant materials and they're immensely comfortable.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 530

Amazon US: $249.99 $198.99 (opens in new tab) | Wiggle UK: £259.99 £159.99 (opens in new tab) The Edge 530 was launched in 2019, but somehow it still manages to compete with the best bike computers (opens in new tab) available today. Unlike many people, I don't really have a preference in the Wahoo vs Garmin (opens in new tab) argument - both have their pros, both have their cons. However, if you want a fully-featured computer at a decent price, UK buyers should take this deal seriously.

Will's favourites

(opens in new tab) Stans NoTubes Race Realant

$44.00 $35.48 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab) | £40 £28 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Unless I'm testing other sealant options, this is my go-to sealant. Without trying to jinx it, it's yet to let me down.

(opens in new tab) Oakley Jawbreakers

$254 from $109.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | £192 From £104 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

They're not quite as large as some modern cycling glasses, but they're still good enough for both myself and Tom Pidcock. I've had a pair since they were first released. Great coverage, brilliant lenses, and an iconic look.

(opens in new tab) Shokz OpenRun Pro

$179.95 $143.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | £159.99 £127.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Much to the worriment of my Mother I wear headphones more or less whenever I cycle. I don't always use these, but for road riding, when I'd like to keep an ear out for traffic, I chuck these on instead of standard in-ear headphones.

(opens in new tab) Giro Empire SLX

£329 £179 at Sigma Sports UK (opens in new tab) | $304.75 $204.95 at Competitive Cyclist US (opens in new tab)

I really rate the tuneable fit of laces. You lose out on on-the-fly adjustments, but in return you can make them fit exactly as you like over your whole foot. Also they weigh nothing and are supremely well vented.

(opens in new tab) Endura GV500 Jacket

$199.99 $149.99 at Jenson (opens in new tab)| £159.99 From to £111.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

I tend to absolutely trash my gravel gear, so using really top end gear is something I tend to avoid. It's wet and grim in the UK, and the GV500 for me represents the right mix of performance, durability, and cost for wet weather off-road riding.

(opens in new tab) Tubolito S-Tubo Road Tube: $37.95 from $25.42 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab) Up to 33% off - I haven't found these reduced in the UK sadly. For our readers Stateside if you're running tubeless it's worth swapping from carrying an emergency butyl inner tube that you'll hopefully never use to one of these. It'll save you a tonne of space as well as weight.

(opens in new tab) WTB Nano TCS Light and Fast 40mm

$65.95 $52.95 at Jenson (opens in new tab)| £49.99 £32.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) I really rate these as an all year option; fast in the dry, grippy in the wet. For an even more mega deal the 'Comp' version can be had in the UK for under a tenner (opens in new tab)!

(opens in new tab) Endura BaaBaa Merino Winter Socks: £16.99 From £10.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Up to 41% off - Alas, I'm yet to find these reduced in the states, but if I do I'll update it here. These are great winter socks; not too expensive, warm, but not bulky, and still relatively tall as a cycling socks should be.

(opens in new tab) Giro Privateer Gravel Shoes:

$139.95 $109.98 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab) | £139.99 From £97.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

After running the original Velco & ratchet model of this shoe for years I was so impressed with them I just replaced them with the lace-up version, which have been equally as brilliant. Comfortable, good looking, and not so stiff that you can't walk in them either.

