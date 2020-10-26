REI deals: Our pick of the best cycling deals from REI
REI (Recreational Equipment, Inc.) is a member-owned cooperative with no shareholders, so every penny you spend with them goes towards their mission to provide the best outdoor gear as a sustainable business. If you’re in the States, you have access to REI’s very well-stocked cycling range, which includes brands like Pearl Izumi, Cannondale, Ortlieb and the co-op’s own brand, Co-op Cycles.
As part of REI’s lineup of products for sale, there’s an outlet that’s never short some great cycling deals and the available deals are expected to start growing over the next month. Black Friday may seem like a long time away, however, the shopping extravaganza is getting set for what is likely to be an extended season of deals as we get closer to November the 27th. Many retailers begin Black Friday discounts on November the 1st, so if you're thinking about a Black Friday bike deal, looking for some Black Friday cycling clothing or want to set up a cheap Zwift setup for winter training? We recommend being at the ready as discounted stock is likely to be snapped up quickly. Of course, Cyclingnews will be bringing you the best deals we can find throughout the Black Friday period.
Right now with winter on the way, there’s a great selection of discounted thermal kit from Pearl Izumi and Giro, including bib tights and winter jerseys and jackets. Other bargains that will see you through the coldest and darkest months include lights, early Black Friday electric bike deals and multitools. Plus there are some great road cycling shoes on offer.
To save you hours of trawling through product pages, we’ve rounded up the best deals currently available at REI. Keep reading to grab yourself a bargain.
Cannondale Topstone Carbon Ultegra RX 2 | 15% off
Was $3,300.00| Now $2,804.73
We found the Topstone Carbon Ultegra RX 2 to be a hugely versatile bike both on and off-road when we reviewed it back in May and now taller riders are in luck as REI have 15% off Large and XL bikes.View Deal
Cannondale SuperX Force 1 | 15% off
Was $4,000.00| Now $3,399.73
Cannondale's Super X is a very capable cyclocross bike with agile handling and a SRAM Force 1 groupset, they also have a GRX equipped SuperX for $2,677.73 but with fewer size options available. View Deal
Cannondale SuperX Force 1 Womens| 20% off
Was $4,000.00| Now $3,199.73
Ready to line up on the start line and boss your local cross race, the women's version of the SuperX gets a health 20% discount in sizes 46cm, 51cm and 54cm.View Deal
Cannondale Synapse Neo 1 Electric Bike | 24% off
Was $5,000.00 | Now $3,799.73
For anyone looking to get their first e-road bike, you could do a lot worse than the Cannondale Synapse Neo 1. With a Bosch Active Line Plus drive system and long-range battery, you can get up to 150 miles out of one charge.View Deal
Cannondale Canvas Neo 1 Electric Bike | 15% off
Was $4,200.00 | Now $3,569.73
An ideal commuter e-bike with its big wheels and tyres for added comfort, and the Bosch Performance Line Speed drive that will make rush hour a whole lot more enjoyable.View Deal
Cannondale SuperSix EVO Carbon Disc 105 Women’s Bike | 14% off
Was $2,750.00 | Now $2,337.73
A classic race machine, with 2 x 11-speed Shimano 105, a Fulcrum Racing 900 wheelset and hydraulic disc brakes. If you ride a 51cm frame, you’re in luck.View Deal
Sidi Genius SR7 Shadow Men’s Shoes | 20% off
Was $260.00 | Now $207.93
With a lightweight carbon composite sole with ratcheting buckles, these Sidi Genius SR7 Shadow shoes provide a precise fit and efficient power transfer.View Deal
Pearl Izumi Race Road V5 Women’s Cycling Shoes | 30% off
Was $160.00 | Now $111.73
These race-ready shoes feature Pearl Izumi’s Zero Distraction Upper Fit technology, protecting the soft tissue on the top of your foot, while the carbon composite power plates afford the stiffness needed to maximise on each pedal stroke.
Pearl Izumi P.R.O. Leader V4 Men’s Cycling Shoes | 30% off
Was $350.00 | Now $244.73
These are Pearl Izumi’s lightest, stiffest and most breathable shoes on offer, which also feature high-tech seamless upper construction to minimize pressure points for a comfortable fit.View Deal
Co-op Cycles Rain Jacket - Men’s | 50% off
Was $99.95 | Now $49.83
As the weather starts to turn, make sure you have a good quality waterproof jacket that’s breathable enough to keep you feeling dry and comfortable in the saddle. This rain jacket from REI’s own brand is just the ticket.View Deal
Giro Chrono Expert Womens Cycling Wind Vest | 30% off
Was $90.00 | Now $62.73
Keeping the core warm makes a massive difference and Giro Chrono Expert Cycling Wind Vest is a windproof layer to protect you from windchill whilst also being neatly packable.View Deal
PEARL iZUMi P.R.O. Bike Jersey - Women's | 50% off
Was $150.00 | Now $74.83
Ideal for a long-distance ride, the P.R.O. jersey from Pearl Izumi is designed to wick away sweat and stave off the heat, while sitting snug for those all-important aero gains.View Deal
Pearl Izumi Pursuit Thermal Bib Tights - Men’s | 30% off
Was $160.00 | Now $111.73
Winter is on the way and that means it’s time to wrap up warm. These Pursuit Thermal bib tights from Pearl Izumi feature fleece fabric for warmth, a soft shell exterior that sheds water, and an Elite Pursuit 1:1 chamois for all-day comfort.View Deal
Pearl Izumi P.R.O. Thermal Cycling Jersey - Men’s | 29% off
Was $165.00 | Now $115.73
To help you stay warm in the colder months, the P.R.O. Thermal jersey from Pearl Izumi is designed to work as part of a layering system. It features a bonded neck, sleeve cuffs, and front hem, plu thumbholes to provide warmth without the added bulk.View Deal
Giro Chrono Thermal Cycling Jersey - Women’s | 24% off
Was $130.00 | Now $97.73
This thermal jersey is cut from Giro’s brushed-back, high-loft Italian fabric, providing enough insulation to keep the chill at bay while you ride through the seasons. Additional DWR treatment helps to keep you dry as well.View Deal
Giro Chrono Expert Thermal Halter Bib Tights - Women’s | 30% off
Was $195.00 | Now $135.73
These winter bib tights are constructed from wind-blocking panels and thermal fabric with a DWR coating to keep you warm and dry, whatever the elements throw at you.
Topeak Ninja 16+ Multi-Tool | 31% off
Was $34.95 | Now $23.93
This 16-in-1 multi tool from Topeak offers everything you need to fix your bike by the roadside. Includes 2-8mm hex wrenches, T10, T15 and T25 Torx wrenches, Phillips and flathead screwdrivers, two spoke wrenches and a chain breaker.View Deal
Nutcase Bike Helmet - Stay Geared | 24% off
Was $69.99 | Now $52.73
This helmet has personality in spades, thanks to the bold gearing pattern and double yellow stripes down the centre. Other colors and patterns are also on offer.View Deal
Planet Bike Shiner Front Bike Light | 25% off
Was $39.99 | Now $29.73
Planet Bike’s 28 LED front light has a maximum of 56 lumens to provide 180-degree visibility, three different shine modes, including flashing for daylight visibility.View Deal
Planet Bike Shiner Rear Bike Light | 25% off
Was $39.99 | Now $29.73
This 28 LED rear light provides 180 degrees of visibility in all light conditions, and has three shine modes to suit any occasion.View Deal
Ortlieb Micro Two Seat Bag - 0.5L | 26% off
Was $35.00 | Now $25.73
This compact and waterproof seat bag from Ortlieb has the space needed to store essentials, like a spare tube, patch kit and tyre levers, and comes in three colors to choose from.View Deal
Ortlieb Ultimate Six Classic Handlebar Bag - 7L | 25% off
Was $110.00 | Now $81.73
With 7 liters of storage up front you can bring a lot with you on the bike. This classic bar bag from Ortlieb is fully waterproof, durable and comes with a 5-year warranty.View Deal
Cateye ANT+ Speed/Cadence Sensor ISC-11 | 50% off
Was $60.00 | Now $29.93
When paired with an ANT+-capable Cateye device (or any other brand), this speed and cadence sensor can provide accurate tracking to help you with your training.
We’ve done our best to put together the most exciting deals on REI right now ahead of Black Friday, however, if you’re still looking for something good, you can browse the REI outlet for yourself to cover all bases. Plus if you do find anything we’ve missed, don’t forget to share them in the comments.
