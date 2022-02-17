Presidents' Day bike sales 2022: Where to find the best deals
By Paul Norman published
The Presidents' Day bike sales are a great chance to get discounted prices on a new bike or accessories. Here's a roundup of the best places to find them
Presidents' Day is a federal holiday in the United States that honours all presidents of the United States and more specifically the birthday of George Washington. It occurs on the third Monday in February, which this year is February 21st.
To mark the celebration, retailers across the country turn Presidents' Day into a day-long sale event, so it's an opportunity to find discounts at a wide range of retailers, including on all things bike, with the chance to pick up a new bike, some cycling clothing, components or accessories and save money in the process.
But where exactly can the best bike deals be found? That's where we come in.
No matter if you're in need of bar tape, bottles, or a completely new bike, nobody likes paying full retail, so in our bid to help our readers find the best bike deals, we've compiled a roundup of our trusted retailers, many of whom are running a sale of some description this Presidents' Day.
Competitive Cyclist is currently running its 'semi-annual' sale, with up to 50% off big brands and categories. There are also additional deals on bikes, clothing, components and accessories for men, women and kids.
Jenson USA Lots of everything on sale from top brands across road, mountain biking and gravel, including options for both men and women and even a few bikes.
REI is an outdoor retailer with stores across the USA and with online sales. It covers the whole range of outdoor pursuits including cycling and is offering deals across its range of sports.
BackCountry is partnered with Competitive Cyclist but has a wider offering outside of cycling. Many of the cycling deals are replicated, but if you're shopping for other things too, it's a good place to look.
Mike's Bikes is one of the largest Bay Area bike retailers and often has good reductions on bikes including Specialized, components, accessories and clothing.
Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling shops, supplying over 70 countries with cycling deals. It's currently focusing on indoor training equipment and cold weather gear.
Chain Reaction Cycles has merged with Wiggle, and therefore shares many of the same cycling deals as well as an international audience, although you'll find some brands and deals unique to each site.
ProBikeKit is currently running deals on gravel tech, mountain bike tech and road wheels. In addition, in the ProBikeKit sale, there are discounts on everything from power meters and turbos to inner tubes, as well as a range of clothing, so it's a great place to shop for a bargain.
Rapha isn't running a specific President's Day sale but in its Archive Sale, you can pick up a range of clothing that's often still current, just in last year's colourways. Check out our Rapha deals roundup for more.
Gear Coop has a huge cycling selection within its sales section, with an emphasis on mountain biking.
Seshday isn't all cycling, but there's a good portion of tech that cyclists of both road and mountain bike disciplines will get excited about.
Moosejaw isn't a dedicated cycling retailer, but it sells a range of prestige brands, with equipment including power meters, turbo trainers and wheels and more.
Eastern Mountain Sports is another outdoor retailer that also sells cycling products. You can save up to 70% on cycling and outdoor gear, although they don't sell bikes, and get a $20 reward when you spend $100.
Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists. GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.
Amazon, like Walmart above, is far from a cycling retailer, but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. Treat yourself to a coffee machine, pop it next to your new Feedback Sports bike stand, and never pay for a bike mechanic again.
More deals roundups
- Bike deals: An overarching pick of the best cycling deals from all categories
- Cheap bike helmets: Safety on a budget for road and off-road use
- Cheap cycling clothing: Kit out your cycling wardrobe without paying a fortune
- Cheap cycling shoes: Save on summer and winter kicks
- Cheap electric bikes: Power your way to savings
- Cheap gravel bikes: Gravel grinding doesn't have to cost a fortune
- Cheap turbo trainers: Everything you need to get Zwifting on a budget
- Castelli deals: Save on winter kit just as winter takes hold
- Garmin deals: Smartwatches, cycling computers and more
- GoPro deals: Shoot for the moon with top-quality action camera deals
- Rapha deals: Big deals on the British clothing brand
- Wiggle deals: One of the world's biggest cycling sales
- Wahoo deals: The best prices on Wahoo's range of cycling tech
- Mountain bike deals: Off-road savings from our sister site, Bike Perfect
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.