Presidents' Day bike sales 2022: Where to find the best deals

Presidents' Day is a federal holiday in the United States that honours all presidents of the United States and more specifically the birthday of George Washington. It occurs on the third Monday in February, which this year is February 21st.

To mark the celebration, retailers across the country turn Presidents' Day into a day-long sale event, so it's an opportunity to find discounts at a wide range of retailers, including on all things bike, with the chance to pick up a new bike, some cycling clothing, components or accessories and save money in the process.

But where exactly can the best bike deals be found? That's where we come in.

No matter if you're in need of bar tape, bottles, or a completely new bike, nobody likes paying full retail, so in our bid to help our readers find the best bike deals, we've compiled a roundup of our trusted retailers, many of whom are running a sale of some description this Presidents' Day.

Competitive Cyclist is currently running its 'semi-annual' sale, with up to 50% off big brands and categories. There are also additional deals on bikes, clothing, components and accessories for men, women and kids.

Jenson USA Lots of everything on sale from top brands across road, mountain biking and gravel, including options for both men and women and even a few bikes.

REI is an outdoor retailer with stores across the USA and with online sales. It covers the whole range of outdoor pursuits including cycling and is offering deals across its range of sports.

BackCountry is partnered with Competitive Cyclist but has a wider offering outside of cycling. Many of the cycling deals are replicated, but if you're shopping for other things too, it's a good place to look.

Mike's Bikes is one of the largest Bay Area bike retailers and often has good reductions on bikes including Specialized, components, accessories and clothing.

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling shops, supplying over 70 countries with cycling deals. It's currently focusing on indoor training equipment and cold weather gear.

Chain Reaction Cycles has merged with Wiggle, and therefore shares many of the same cycling deals as well as an international audience, although you'll find some brands and deals unique to each site.

ProBikeKit is currently running deals on gravel tech, mountain bike tech and road wheels. In addition, in the ProBikeKit sale, there are discounts on everything from power meters and turbos to inner tubes, as well as a range of clothing, so it's a great place to shop for a bargain.

Rapha isn't running a specific President's Day sale but in its Archive Sale, you can pick up a range of clothing that's often still current, just in last year's colourways. Check out our Rapha deals roundup for more.

Gear Coop has a huge cycling selection within its sales section, with an emphasis on mountain biking.

Seshday isn't all cycling, but there's a good portion of tech that cyclists of both road and mountain bike disciplines will get excited about.

Moosejaw isn't a dedicated cycling retailer, but it sells a range of prestige brands, with equipment including power meters, turbo trainers and wheels and more.

Eastern Mountain Sports is another outdoor retailer that also sells cycling products. You can save up to 70% on cycling and outdoor gear, although they don't sell bikes, and get a $20 reward when you spend $100.

Tree Fort Bikes has a range of bike components, turbos, shoes and more on offer.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists. GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Amazon, like Walmart above, is far from a cycling retailer, but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. Treat yourself to a coffee machine, pop it next to your new Feedback Sports bike stand, and never pay for a bike mechanic again.

