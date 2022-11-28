Cyber Monday deal: Save 56% on Mathieu van der Poel's race-winning helmet

You can save up to 56% today on the Abus AirBreaker, Mathieu Van der Poel's World Cup CX winning helmet

Mathieu van der Poel wins in Hulst
Mathieu van der Poel roared to victory yesterday in his debut cyclocross race of the year, winning at the Hulst round of the World Cup. The Dutchman made his way through the field from a mid-grid start. He pulled away from Laurens Sweeck and Eli Iserbyt before finally losing World Champion Tom Pidcock, who was forced to retire with a broken rear wheel.

Since today is Cyber Monday, we have been scanning the sales to bring you some of the top discounted Cyber Monday bike deals out there. Among them, we've found the Abus AirBreaker, the very helmet worn by Van der Poel during the race, available with a huge 56% off.  

The deal is available for today only at UK-based Sigma Sports, though the London-based retailer does ship to the USA too. It is listed at 45% off, but there is an exclusive extra 10% Cyber Monday discount applied to all existing Black Friday sale items when using the code CYBER10, meaning you can take advantage of an ever bigger saving. The biggest discount applies to the silver colourway but a range of colours and sizes are discounted.

Abus AirBreaker Helmet

Abus AirBreaker Helmet
UK: £240.00 £116.10 at Sigma Sport
 Up to 56% off - The AirBreaker is a premium, race-winning road helmet that features In-Mold construction and EPS materials for shock absorption as well as forced air cooling technology and ponytail compatibility.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
