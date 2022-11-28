Cyber Monday deal: Save 56% on Mathieu van der Poel's race-winning helmet
You can save up to 56% today on the Abus AirBreaker, Mathieu Van der Poel's World Cup CX winning helmet
Mathieu van der Poel roared to victory yesterday in his debut cyclocross race of the year, winning at the Hulst round of the World Cup. The Dutchman made his way through the field from a mid-grid start. He pulled away from Laurens Sweeck and Eli Iserbyt before finally losing World Champion Tom Pidcock, who was forced to retire with a broken rear wheel.
Since today is Cyber Monday, we have been scanning the sales to bring you some of the top discounted Cyber Monday bike deals out there. Among them, we've found the Abus AirBreaker, the very helmet worn by Van der Poel during the race, available with a huge 56% off.
The deal is available for today only at UK-based Sigma Sports, though the London-based retailer does ship to the USA too. It is listed at 45% off, but there is an exclusive extra 10% Cyber Monday discount applied to all existing Black Friday sale items when using the code CYBER10, meaning you can take advantage of an ever bigger saving. The biggest discount applies to the silver colourway but a range of colours and sizes are discounted.
Abus AirBreaker Helmet
UK:
£240.00 £116.10 at Sigma Sport
(opens in new tab)Up to 56% off - The AirBreaker is a premium, race-winning road helmet that features In-Mold construction and EPS materials for shock absorption as well as forced air cooling technology and ponytail compatibility.
Abus AirBreaker Helmet
USA: $
243.00 $150.00 at Sigma Sport
(opens in new tab)Up to 56% off - The AirBreaker is a premium, race-winning road helmet that features In-Mold construction and EPS materials for shock absorption as well as forced air cooling technology and ponytail compatibility.
- Cyber Monday bike helmets: Safety on a budget for road and off-road use
- Cyber Monday cycling clothing: Kit out your cycling wardrobe without paying a fortune
- Cyber Monday cycling shoes: Save on summer and winter kicks
- Cyber Monday electric bikes: Power your way to savings
- Cyber Monday gravel bike deals: Gravel grinding doesn't have to cost a fortune
- Cyber Monday kids bikes: They grow so fast, so don't pay full price
- Cyber Monday turbo trainers: Everything you need to get Zwifting on a budget
- Cyber Monday Castelli deals: Save on winter kit just as winter takes hold
- Cyber Monday Garmin deals: Smartwatches, cycling computers and more
- Cyber Monday GoPro deals: Shoot for the moon with top-quality action camera deals
- Cyber Monday Rapha deals: Big deals on the British clothing brand
- Cyber Monday Wiggle deals: One of the world's biggest cycling sales
- Cyber Monday Wahoo deals: The best prices on Wahoo's range of cycling tech
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.