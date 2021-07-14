Back to work cycling deals: Everything you need to start commuting to the office

With government-backed furloughs ending and the nationwide roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines, more of us are heading back to work. Cycling is by far the most cost-effective, environmentally-friendly and healthy way to commute, and it’s never too late to start. If you’re one of the many people who rediscovered a love of cycling during lockdown, there’s every reason to continue your two-wheeled journey as you return to the office.

To make it even easier for you to start cycle commuting, we here at Cyclingnews have scoured the major retailers in search of the best cycling deals for commuters. Whether you need a great waterproof cycling jacket, some mudguards for your road bike, or a robust cycling backpack, these deals will have you covered. All you have to do is get ready to spend a lot of time on your best commuter bike.

If you’re completely new to cycle commuting and aren’t even sure what you need yet, have no fear. We’ve already put together a full commuter bike accessories checklist to make things as easy as possible for you.

Scroll on for all the best back to work cycling deals we can find, and get yourself fully kitted up for year-round commuting by bike.

Back to work cycling deals

Commuter bikes

Van Tuyl Porter RN3 Extra Men's Urban Bike | up to 53% off at Wiggle

UK: £299.99 | US: $399.99 | AU: $639.99

If you enjoy the vintage look and find yourself carrying a lot of stuff to work, then a bike with a porteur rack - like this Van Tuyl Porter - is just the ticket. It comes complete with mudguards and lights, as well as a chain guard to stop your work clothes from getting messy.

Van Tuyl Porter RN3 Extra Ladies Urban Bike | up to 53% off at Wiggle

UK: £299.99 | US: $399.99 | AU: $639.99

The same bike as above, but with a low step-through frame, traditionally reserved for women (hence the name of the bike) but suitable for anyone who doesn't want to, or isn't able to, swing a leg over a horizontal top tube.

Return Liv Alight 2 Disc 2021 | 15% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £598.99 | Now £509.15

This aluminium hybrid bike designed specifically for women was returned to Rutland Cycling and is now being resold at a discounted price. It's a size L, and comes with Shimano drivetrain components and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.

HEY Roller7 2021 | 50% off at Tredz

Was £1,100.00 | Now £550.00

If you're in the market for a hybrid bike to commute to work on, this step-through Hey Roller7 comes with a Shimano Nexus 7-speed hub gear and Shimano roller brakes for low-maintenance city cycling.

Bombtrack Arise Tour Road Touring Bike | 12% off at Cycle Store

Was £1,949.99 | Now £1,699.99

A touring bike like this requires an investment but is so worth it. Touring bikes are built to carry heavy loads over long distances, so their handling is stable and their ride position is relaxed and comfortable. This Bombtrack Arise comes complete with all the accessories you'd need too: mudguards, front and rear racks, and lights.

Ridgeback Arcus 2 Open Frame Hybrid Electric Bike | 10% off at Pure Electric

Was £1,999.00 | Now £1,799.00

Available in sizes S and M, this e-hybrid bike from Ridgeback would make an excellent commuter bike. It comes with a short travel suspension fork for added comfort, and is powered by a Sport Drive motor. It comes complete with mudguards, a pannier rack and lights.



Commuter helmets

Endura Luminite Helmet | 58% off at Wiggle

UK: £25.00 | US: $N/A | AU: $N/A

This brightly coloured commuter helmet features an LED light in the back for added visibility, an integrated bug net to keep creepy crawlies out of your hair, and removable padding that wicks away sweat and offers antibacterial properties. It also comes with Endura's Crash Replacement Policy.

MET Corso Cycling Helmet | up to 50% off at Wiggle

UK: £30.00 | US: $N/A | AU: $N/A

Only available in size S, this mint green MET Corso helmet offers extended head coverage for maximum protection, an integrated rear LED light, and a removable visor.

Nutcase Stay Geared Bike Helmet | 36% off at REI

Was $69.99 | Now $44.73

This funky patterned urban helmet from Nutcase features a removable visor, 11 air vents, and a retention dial for a precision fit. It's available in size L.

Bern FL-1 Pave Bike Helmet | 36% off at REI

Was $99.99 | Now $63.73

Available in four colours, all in size S only, the Bern FL-1 Pave helmet is ideal for urban commutes, thanks to all the large ventilation points that help keep your head from sweating and messing up your hair.

Specialized Propero 3 MIPS With Angi Helmet | 13% off at Cycle Store

Was £109.99 | Now £94.95

If you want only the best in terms of safety, then you could do much worse than this MIPS-protected Propero helmet complete with Specialized's ANGi crash sensor technology.

Waterproof jackets

Altura Nightvision Twilight Cycling Jacket | up to 70% off at Wiggle

UK: £28.00 | US: $33.00 | AU: $67.07

Only available in S, so don't hang around too long to take advantage of this bargain price. Altura's Nightvision range is always a staple for commuters through the colder months, with its hi-vis yellow colour, plenty of reflective details and waterproofing that still breathes.

Altura Women's Nightvision Cyclone Jacket | up to 64% off at Wiggle

UK: £35.00 | US: $57.66 | AU: $73.65

The women's Nightvision Cyclone jacket from Altura features a large removable hood that fits over a helmet, is fully waterproof and breathable, and offers maximum visibility thanks to its bright colour and plethora of reflective details. Only size 8 is still in stock, however, so hurry.

dhb Flashlight Force Waterproof Jacket | 36% off at Wiggle

UK: £70.00 | US: $89.60 | AU: $108.80

This waterproof jacket with dhb Flashlight technology comes in red or blue/black, has a relaxed fit that's ideal for commuting, and features large sections of reflective panelling on the arms that makes indicating in the dark much safer.

Pearl Izumi Summit WxB Jacket | 60% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $200.00 | Now $79.97

If you wear a size small and want a screaming yellow waterproof rain jacket for your wet commute, then grab this huge bargain before it disappears.

dhb Aeron Tempo FLT Waterproof Jacket | up to 30% off at Wiggle

UK: from £100.00 | US: from $119.00 | AU: from $246.00

Available in black, red and hi-vis yellow, dhb's Aeron Tempo FLT jacket is fully waterproof, breathable, and features the brand's Flashlight technology for increased visibility on the roads. This has a road cut and is ideal for commutes that double up as training rides. Only US and UK discounts apply.

Specialized Deflect Reflect H2O Jacket | up to 54% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $250.00 | Now from $114.96

This waterproof jacket from Specialized comes in two colour options - black (the most heavily discounted) and neon yellow, and features a large reflective pattern across the chest, back, shoulders and sleeves.

Commuter cycling clothing

Endura Women's SingleTrack Lite Jersey | up to 65% off at Wiggle

UK: £18.00 | US: $29.06 | AU: $56.99

A lightweight, loose-fitting MTB jersey is ideal for commuting when you don't feel like being packed into some tight-fitting lycra. It's soft to the touch, does a great job of wicking sweat away from your skin, and features an antibacterial treatment to stop it from developing nasty smells.

Sportful Women's Giara Over Shorts | up to 81% off at Wiggle

UK: from £20.00 | US: from $19.00 | AU: from $27.00

If you're looking for some loose shorts to wear on your commute, these overshorts from Sportful's Giara collection feature a 4-way stretch, four pockets and belt loops, making them fully functional both on and off the bike. The grey colourway is by far the cheapest option right now.

Respro Techno Mask | up to 48% off at ProBikeKit

UK: from £21.59 | US: from $26.49

Taking to the city streets by bike for the first time can be daunting if you're concerned about pollution. While there's a lot of research out there with conflicting advice, if you'd rather arm yourself with some extra protection, you can save almost half price on this pollution filtration mask.

dhb Flashlight Short Sleeve Jersey | up to 30% off at Wiggle

UK: £28.00 | US: N/A | AU: N/A

dhb's Flashlight technology consists of strategically placed reflective elements to help you stay visible in all weather conditions. This short sleeve jersey comes in both hi-vis yellow and bright red as well.

dhb Flashlight Long Sleeve Jersey | up to 35% off at Wiggle

UK: £35.00 | US: N/A | AU: N/A

A long-sleeve version of the jersey listed above, this comes in hi-vis yellow and bright blue, and features a zippered pocket for your valuables.

Sportful Women's Monocrom Jersey | up to 68% off at Wiggle

UK: £36.00 | US: from $43.00 | AU: from $61.00

With a huge amount of colours and size options to choose from, the Sportful Women's Monocrom jersey is a great investment if you're adding to your cycling wardrobe. It's suitable for both road riding at the weekend as well as your daily commute.

dhb Flashlight Waterproof Trousers | up to 20% off at Wiggle

UK: £40.00 | US: $52.80 | AU: $72.80

If where you live is subject to a lot of rainfall, a good quality pair of waterproof trousers can be a godsend. These dhb trousers feature the brand's Flashlight technology for 360-degree visibility in the dark, and are fully waterproof and breathable.

Santini Women's Coral Jersey | up to 62% off at Wiggle

UK: £66.00 | US: $81.69 | AU: $111.99

Using Windbloc fabric from Polartec, this 100% windproof jersey features thermofleece and a water-resistant coating to keep you warm and dry in the shoulder months. The chest and tail feature glow-in-the-dark inserts, while reflective tape on the central pocket help you stay visible after sundown.

Assos Koenigshaube Cycling Vest | up to 70% off at Wiggle

UK: £67.50 | US: $240.75 | AU: $290.70

Designed for urban commuting, these vest from Assos is there to provide a windproof and water-resistant layer when it's needed. It offers extra core warmth as well, and features two zippered pockets for your valuables. Plus, don't be put off by the black colour, as it features reflective piping to help you be seen in the dark.



Garneau City Path Bike Shorts | 33% off at REI

Was $75.00 | Now $49.73

Men's | Women's

A simple pair of bike shorts with a gel chamois to help you stay comfortable over a short commute.

Pearl Izumi Boulevard Merino 1/4-Zip Cycling Jersey | 30% off at REI

Was $110.00 | Now $76.73

Men's | Women's

This long-sleeve merino jersey is perfect on its own in the shoulder months, or paired with a soft shell jacket on a cold day's commute.

Pearl Izumi Cycling Pants | 29% off at REI

Was $125.00 | Now $87.73

Men's Versa | Women's Vista

Perfect for days when you need to just lock up your bike and head straight into a meeting, these smart-looking cycling pants will fit right in whether you're waiting in traffic or sat in the executive suite.

Gore Wear C3 GORE-TEX Active Pant | up to 50% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $199.95 | Now from $99.97

These lightweight and breathable pants from Gore Wear feature a Gore-Tex membrane to keep the water out, while the active fabric allows for a full range of movement. Reflective and hi-vis details help you stay safe on the roads, while there's an adjustable leg width for a tailored fit.

Gore Wear C3 GORE Windstopper Jacket | 55% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $189.95 | Now $84.97

This windproof and water-resistant jacket is still available in sizes S and M, and provides excellent comfort and warmth against chilling winds when they hit.

Assos Koenigshaube Cycling Jacket | up to 70% off at Wiggle

UK: £88.50 | US: $294.75 | AU: $381.22

This lightweight and breathable jacket is also water-resistant, making it perfect for urban commutes when the drizzle sets in but the temperature stays warm. Only available in sizes XS and S.

Assos Bonka Laalalai Jacket | up to 71% off at Wiggle

UK: £93.00 | US: $111.00 | AU: $157.00

It's always good to be prepared for winter, even if you're currently enjoying summer in the northern hemisphere. This Assos jacket perfectly blends warmth and breathability, making it comfortable jacket suitable for commuting when the temperature plummets.

Sportful Giara Hoodie | up to 40% off at Wiggle

UK: from £104.00 | US: from $150.00 | AU: from $162.99

Only discounted in the UK and Australia, the Sportful Giara Hoodie is a nice casual layer for urban commuting in the shoulder months and doubles up as a great warm layer for the office - whether it's for the colder seasons or simply because you're stuck under the air conditioner.

Shoes & pedals

Nukeproof Neutron EVO Flat Pedals | up to 15% off at Wiggle

UK: £32.99 | US: $57.99 | AU: $76.99

If you're planning to commute with flat shoes like trainers, then it's worth investing in pedals with pins that will help you keep a grip when it rains - there's nothing worse than sliding around when you're roaring through traffic. These nylon-reinforced pedals offer excellent value for money and have several colours to choose from. They're only discounted in the UK, however.

Blackspire Sub420 Flat Pedals | up to 51% off at Wiggle

UK: from £44.99 | US: from $61.99 | AU: from $80.99

If you want to go a step up from plastic flat pedals, opt for metal ones. They're much more durable and offer superior grip in the rain. These Blackspire pedals are CNC-machined and come with several colour options too.

Shimano M324 Combination Pedals | 17% off at Wiggle

UK: £48.00 | US: N/A | AU: N/A

If you can't make up your mind between clipping in or not, or if you're commuting on a bike that gets used for all sorts of purposes, then a dual-sided pedal like these M342s are extremely versatile. Clip in with one side or wear flat shoes with the other, plus the cleat tension is really easy to adjust if you're new to clipping in.

dhb Dorica Carbon Road Shoe | up to 37% off at Wiggle

UK: £70.00 | US: $83.00 | AU: $118.00

These carbon-soled road shoes from Wiggle's own brand dhb are based on a classic aesthetic with laces. If you've got a long commute and you're planning to use it to train on your road bike, then these simple and comfortable road shoes will help you train without wearing out your race shoes from daily use.

Shimano 105 R7000 Carbon Pedals | 26% off at Wiggle

UK: £88.00 | US: N/A | AU: N/A

If you're already using your road bike to commute and want to still get the most power output possible, then invest in a pair of these carbon Shimano 105 pedals. They're relatively light and very competitive at this price point, especially with 26% knocked off the price tag.

Bike lights

PBK 300L Front Light | up to 60% off at ProBikeKit

UK: £9.99 | US: $12.49

Keeping things simple up front, the PBK 300L front light gives off 300 lumens of light with six differently light modes, and an 8-hour maximum run-time.

Planet Bike Bottle Blinky Bike Side Light | 41% off at REI

Was $19.99 | Now $11.73

This light is designed to help you be more visible from the side, which is ideal when you're passing junctions after dark. It mounts under a water bottle cage and has three lighting modes to suit different conditions.

Cateye Orb Bar End Set | up to 25% off at Wiggle

UK: £14.99 | US: $19.95 | AU: $34.99

Only discounted in the UK, these bar end lights are very useful if you're commuting on a drop bar bike, as they offer two more rear lights for drivers behind you to notice.

Cateye Volt 200 XC / Rapid Mini Light Set | up to 43% off at Wiggle

UK: £29.99 | US: $54.95 | AU: $50.99

This set from Cateye is ideal for most inner city commutes where you're passing through lit areas and mostly need to be seen in traffic. Choose between three different modes and recharge using a USB cable.

Knog Light Blinder Road R70 Rear | up to 33% off at Wiggle

UK: £39.00 | US: $52.79 | AU: $68.99

This powerful rear light puts out 70 lumens to help drivers see you from a distance, and also provides side illumination for visibility at junctions.

Lezyne Mega Drive 1800L / KTV Pro Smart Light Pair | up to 44% off at Wiggle

UK: £175.00 | US: $299.99 | AU: $295.99

If you've got cash to spend and want a set of lights that will really help you stand out in traffic, this set from Lezyne is just what you need. Putting out a brilliant 1800 lumens at the front and 75 lumens at the rear, it's ideal for cycling through long swathes of unlit areas at night.

Bike locks

Hiplok DC Lock with Cable | up to 26% off at Wiggle

UK: £48.00 | US: $58.99 | AU: $81.99

Some locks can be off-putting because of their sheer size, however the Hiplok DC lock is wearable and still includes a cable for extra security.

Abus Sinus Plus D-Lock and Cable Set | up to 30% off at Wiggle

UK: £45.00 | US: $90.99 | AU: $80.99

With this set you can get a Silver rated Sold Secure D-lock from Abus that also comes with a cable. This enables you to secure both wheels to the frame, and makes it more difficult for opportunists as it presents two different lock types for them to get through.

Kryptonite Evolution Standard Lock and Flexframe Bracket | up to 41% off at Wiggle

UK: £49.99 | US: $115.99 | AU: $109.00

With a Sold Secure Gold rating, this D-lock from Kryptonite is a solid option for keeping your bike safe.

Kryptonite New York M18 U Lock | up to 38% off at Wiggle

UK: £83.00 | US: $138.99 | AU: $194.99

This high-security lock comes with a Gold Sold Secure rating and features an 18mm hardened steel shackle that can resist bolt cutters and leverage attacks.

Hiplok HOMIE Hardened Steel Chain Lock | 14% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $144.99 | Now $124.99

Perfect for leaving at work so you don't need to constantly carry a lock around, this chain lock is made from hardened steel and would take a lot of effort to get through.

Panniers, backpacks & racks

Topeak Explorer Uni Disc Pannier Rack | up to 31% off at Wiggle

UK: £39.99 | US: $76.99 | AU: $67.99

Similarly to its sibling listed above, this Explorer Uni Disc rack from Topeak is only discounted in the UK and Australia. It features extendable and retractable legs, making it suitable for bikes with all wheel sizes from 24-29 inches. It's compatible with disc brakes and can carry up to 30kg of cargo.

Altura Thunderstorm City 20 Litre Single Pannier | 25% off at Cycle Store

Was £79.99 | Now £59.99

This fully waterproof and highly durable pannier comes in a choice of black or fluro yellow, has a roll-top closure for keeping water out, and several loops to which you can attach lights for added visibility.

Altura Grid 15 Litre Pannier Roll Up Pair | 30% off at Cycle Store

Was £69.99 | Now £48.99

This pair of panniers feature a roll-top for secure closing, and an unstructured construction that makes them easy to roll up and stow away. Each bag has a 15L capacity and you can use them individually or as a pair.

Brooks England Pitfield Flat Top Backpack | 60% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $200.00 | Now $79.97

This very smart backpack comes with a huge discount and is made of waterproof PU-coated nylon so you can use it all year round. It contains reflective details for on-road visibility and several zippered pockets to help you organise your cargo.

Timbuk2 Command Messenger Bag (Large) | 30% off at REI

Was $159.00 | Now $109.73

If you prefer a shoulder bag to a backpack, this messenger bag from Timbuk2 is designed to carry your 13in laptop and other essentials, and features an adjustable crossbody strap. It can also double up as hand luggage when travelling by air.

Timbuk2 Launch Pack | 40% off at REI

Was $129.00 | Now $76.73

Available in three colours, this hauler backpack can carry a 13in laptop, as well as all your other workday essentials. Its unstructured construction means it's flexible to fit around oddly shaped cargo, and has multiple pockets as well as access points.

Commuter tyres

Schwalbe Delta Cruiser Puncture Guard Road Tyre | up to 29% off at Wiggle

UK: £18.79 | US: $22.99 | AU: $31.99

Schwalbe's entry-level commuting tyre, the Delta Cruiser is super affordable and offers excellent puncture protection and traction in the wet. It's suitable for use with e-bikes as well, and is available in a 700x35mm size.

Schwalbe Marathon Winter Performance Rigid Road Tyre | up to 62% off at Wiggle

UK: £21.99 | US: $33.99 | AU: $N/A

You can never be too careful when the weather turns, and if you live in an area that gets badly affected by snow and ice in the winter, why not stock up on these studded Schwalbe Marathon tyres, designed to maintain traction in the harshest conditions.

Continental Contact Plus | 20% off at Jenson USA

Was $34.95 | Now $27.95

This 37mm tyres are designed for all-round touring, meaning they come with excellent puncture protection and a tread pattern that helps you maintain traction in the rain.

Continental GatorSkin Road Wire Bead Tyres 28c - Pair | up to 50% off at Wiggle

UK: £44.99 | US: $54.00 | AU: $76.00

If you're readying your road bike for the daily commute, slap on some new rubber and take advantage of these Continental GatorSkins while they're half price for a pair. The Kevlar-reinforced layer and DuraSkin sidewall protection offer superior puncture resistance.

WTB Horizon 650B Road TCS | 10% off at Jenson USA

Was $59.95 | Now $53.95

It's only a small discount, but every little helps, right? WTB's Horizon tyres are hugely popular, thanks to their wide width and slick tread pattern that combine to create a fast-rolling yet super smooth ride feel.

Schwalbe Marathon Plus Smartguard Rigid Tyres 35c | up to 42% off at Wiggle

UK: £59.49 | US: $67.22 | AU: $100.54

Schwalbe's Marathon Plus tyres are renowned for their puncture protection and durability, and are many people's go-to commuter tyres. This pair at 35mm wide features a Smartguard rubber compound for enhanced protection, while the reflective strip helps you stay visible from the side at junctions.

Pumps, tubes & repair kits

WTB Presta Inner Road Tube | up to 50% off at Wiggle

UK: £2.99 | US: $N/A | AU: $7.99

This WTB inner tube has a Presta valve and is compatible with tyres that are between 38-45mm in width.

Park Tool VP1 Puncture Repair Kit | up to 24% off at Wiggle

UK: £3.99 | US: $N/A | AU: $6.95

A simple puncture repair kit is all you need, complete with glue, a variety of patch shapes and sizes, and some sandpaper for roughing up the surface of the tube.

Maxxis Welterweight 700c Road Inner Tube | up to 42% off at Wiggle

UK: from £3.99 | US: from $6.99 | AU: from $8.99

There are several options available here, with Presta valves and widths of 25-32mm.

Park Tool Puncture Repair Kit Super Patch | up to 19% off at Wiggle

UK: £4.00| US: $N/A | AU: $8.95

If you don't want to carry a full repair kit around, these self-adhesive patches from Park Tool are very handy to keep in your pocket. There's no need for glue, and no mess to contend with.

Schwalbe 29er Inner Tube | up to 41% off at Wiggle

UK: from £4.69 | US: from $6.99 | AU: from $11.99

On the off chance you're commuting on 29er wheels, you can't go wrong with stocking up on some Schwalbe inner tubes, compatible with tyre widths of 1.5-2.35in.

Serfas Schrader Valve Thorn Resistant Tube | 30% off at Jenson USA

Was $16.00 | Now $11.20

Available in a size 25/32mm, this inner tube from Serfas is built with thicker walls for better puncture protection and is only compatible with Schrader rims.

LifeLine Performance Road Mini Pump | up to 30% off at Wiggle

UK: £13.99 | US: $17.99 | AU: $23.99

If you're after a no-thrills mini hand pump that is compatible with both Schrader and Presta valves, this model from LifeLine is very affordable. It can inflate up to a maximum of 100 PSI and includes a bottle cage mounting bracket and strap so you can attach it to your frame.

Nukeproof Horizon Tubeless Tyre Repair Kit | up to 25% off at Wiggle

UK: £14.99 | US: $24.99 | AU: from £31.99

If you're running tubeless tyres on your commuter bike, don't be without a tubeless repair kit. This kit from Nukeproof features everything you need to keep yourself rolling on the way to and from work.

Panaracer 700x25c Tour Guard Plus Wire Bead Tyre | 30% off at Cycle Store

Was £36.99 | Now £25.89

These touring tyres are ideal for urban commuting, thanks to their beefed-up Tour Guard Plus puncture protection and tread pattern that stays grippy on wet surfaces.

Topeak Race Rocket MT Master Blaster MTB Pump | up to 22% off at Wiggle

UK: £28.00 | US: $50.49 | AU: $64.99

While it may say MTB in the name, the Topeak Race Rocket pump is suitable for commuter bikes as well, as it inflates up to 90 PSI and is compatible with both valve types. Unlike some of the others listed here, the Race Rocket features an extendable hose that makes it much less likely you'll damage the valve stem.

Lezyne Pressure Drive Pump | up to 30% off at Wiggle

UK: from £27.99 | US: $39.99 | AU: from $50.99

Lezyne's Pressure Drive pump is small and powerful and has an interchangeable nozzle for both Presta and Schrader compatibility. It's available in two sizes and four colours.

Lezyne Digital Road Drive Pump | up to 42% off at Wiggle

UK: £39.99 | US: $75.00 | AU: $67.99

Only discounted in the UK and Australia, this robust hand pump from Lezyne features a digital PSI gauge and is compatible with Presta valves only.

Lezyne HV Micro Floor Drive Gauge V2 ABS Pump | up to 40% off at ProBikeKit

UK: £41.49 | US: $50.49

This pump is slightly larger than most but it features a foot peg that allows you to stabilise it on the ground and use it like a miniature track pump, saving your arms the unnecessary fatigue. There's also a PSI gauge so you can get an accurate inflation as well.

LifeLine Essential 10 in 1 Folding Multi-Tool | up to 25% off at Wiggle

UK: £4.49 | US: $6.99 | AU: $9.49

Keeping things cheap and cheerful at the entry level is LifeLine's Essential 10-in-1, which features a full suite of Allen (hex) keys from sizes 2-8mm, plus a T25 torx bit and both screwdriver heads.

Topeak Mini 9 Pro Multi Tool | up to 31% off at Wiggle

UK: £15.99 | US: $31.99 | AU: from $27.99

If you only need the basics to keep you rolling, the Topeak Mini 9 Pro has all you should need to make small adjustments on the go. It features Allen keys from sizes 2-5mm, a T25 Torx bit and a Phillips screwdriver head.

Topeak Alien II 26 Function Multi Tool | up to 26% off at Wiggle

UK: £32.99 | US: $62.99 | AU: $62.99

Only discounted in the UK and Australia, the Topeak Alien II is the swiss army knife of multi-tools and carries everything you could possibly need, including a chain breaker, spoke keys, spanners and a bottle opener.

Mudguards

SKS Raceblade Pro | up to 41% off at Wiggle

UK: £29.99 | US: $53.99 | AU: $62.99

These clip-on mudguards are designed to turn any road bike into a commuter bike, regardless of whether the frame features the necessary mounts. They're compatible with aero forks and disc brakes, and tyres up to 25mm in width.



SKS Raceblade Pro XL | up to 31% off at Wiggle

UK: £39.99 | US: $48.00 | AU: $68.00

The same as above, but built for wider tyres and compatible with rubber up to 32mm in width.



SKS Bluemels Road Mudguard Set | up to 20% off at Wiggle

UK: from £29.99 | US: N/A | AU: N/A

These corrosion-resistant Chromoplastic mudguards offer full coverage for both yourself and the riders behind you, and are designed to be used with single-bolt calliper rim brakes and two-bolt V-brakes. There is a wealth of sizing options available and a choice of black or silver.

SKS Raceblade Long Mudguard Set | up to 41% off at Wiggle

UK: £32.99 | US: $53.99 | AU: $67.99

If you're planning to use your road bike with 25mm tyres as a summer commuter, pop on a set of these Raceblade Long guards for full coverage that protects both you and the cyclists behind you from splashes. Your bike will need mudguards mounts for them to work, however.

Kinesis Fend-Off Metal Mudguards | up to 29% off at ProBikeKit

UK: £45.00 | US: $54.99

These smart-looking aluminium mudguards provide full-wrap coverage and feature a cut-out on the rear guard to ease fitting into tight chainstays. The long reach seat stay bridge helps to accommodate larger tyres up to 34mm.

