Our top-rated heart rate monitor for cycling has just hit its lowest price of the year in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. But this offer ends tonight
If you're looking for a new heart rate monitor for riding indoors this winter or for use on outdoor rides, the Polar H10 is our number one choice. We rank it as 'best overall' in our guide to the best heart rate monitors for cycling. It's currently a great time to buy one as it's at its lowest price of the year in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days UK sale.
Save £23.94 on the Polar H10 heart rate monitor and pay just £60.96.
The Polar H10 is also on sale at Amazon US, where it's discounted to $84.74, down from its MSRP of $104.95.
These deals are exclusive to Prime Members, but you can get a free 30-day trial and cancel anytime before the £8.99 ($14.99 US) monthly fee kicks in.
Save £23.94. Ultra-accurate and comfortable to wear for long rides, with a fit that's super-easy to adjust, the H10 is our top-rated HRM for good reason. We also gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Polar H10 review. Now is a great time to buy one at its lowest price of the year.
Like most premium HRMs, the Polar H10 uses ECG (electrocardiogram) sensors to measure the user's heart rate. ECG sensors are considered to be the most accurate way to monitor heart rates. Polar says the H10 is accurate to +/- one millisecond, due to having a third electrode and silicone grippers to keep it in place. It's not something you'd ever notice, but it's reassuring to know you're getting an accurate reading.
As well as measuring heart rate in BPM, the H10 measures HRV (heart rate variability). Monitoring HRV is useful for health tracking and measuring your recovery.
It's also able to connect to two Bluetooth devices at once, is waterproof to a 30-metre depth (if you want to wear it while swimming), and uses a CR2025 battery which lasts for around 400 hours.
If you're in the market for this top-rated heart rate monitor, don't hang about as Amazon Big Deal Days ends at midnight tonight.
Other Amazon Big Deal Days 2026 deals
🏮 41% off the Magicshine SEEMEE 300: Get this brilliant rear light at a fantastic price
🚵 $85 off the Hammerhead Karoo: Save on the fantastic Hammerhead Karoo smart computer
💦 32% off the Kärcher OC3 washer: An excellent mains- and tap-free bike cleaner
💨 Cycplus electric pump deal: This super handy mini-pump is now less than £50
🚴 Amazon Prime Day bike deals live hub: Stay on track of our best deals as we find them
Rich has been working as a journalist and editor for over 26 years, with 15 years specialising in cycling media. He was editor of our sister site, Bikeperfect.com, from 2021 to 2024, and now works across Future's sports websites. Rich has also previously been editor of The Official Tour de France Race Guide, What Mountain Bike magazine, and has written for many other cycling magazines and websites, including Bikeradar.com, Cycling Plus, MBR.co.uk, Mountain Biking UK, MBUK.com and Off-Road.cc.
Current rides: Pace RC295, Merida eOne-Sixty 7000
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