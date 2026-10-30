Bahrain Victorious welcome third bike sponsor in three years as Factor returns to the men's WorldTour peloton

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Team moves on from Bianchi after just one season

Bahrain Victorious at the Coppa Bernocchi 2026
Bahrain Victorious riders will soon be racing Factor's range of bikes (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Bahrain Victorious are the latest team to announce a major equipment chance for 2027, swapping to Factor bikes after just one year on Bianchi machines.

Factor will be Bahrain’s third bike sponsor in as many years after they spent the 2026 season riding Bianchi, following nine years on Merida, which acted as co-title sponsor for three of those seasons. Merida was recently announced as the new bike partner of Soudal-Safety Jogger and AG Insurance-Soudal.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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