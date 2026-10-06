When it comes to the best rear light, the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 has set the standard for many years. It recently lost its crown in Cyclingnews' bike light buying advice to the newer SEEMEE 400. However, if battery life is your main requirement, then the older 300 actually lasts longer than its far more expensive sibling.

A price gap that is now even wider thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales. It sees the SEEMEE 300 drop to just £35.52, a massive 41% off the list price of £59.99.

UK: Magicshine SEEMEE 300: £59.99 £35.52

USA: Magicshine SEEMEE 300: $59.99 $41.79

Our Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones, scored the SEEMEE 300 with an almost faultless 96% during his testing and was hard-pushed to critique the Magicshine. Will only marked it down for the slightly confusing mode selections and its potentially dazzling brightness (for other riders) on full power, being very minor quibbles.

I love the SEEMEE 300, and have highlighted many Amazon deals for as long as I've been a deals hunter on Cyclingnews. For me, maximum brightness on a rear light, as far as my own safety goes, is an actual box-ticking feature (sorry other riders).

As this deal is time-limited, I'd advise snapping one up for yourself while you can.

You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership and cancel anytime before the £8.99 / $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

Magicshine SEEMEE 300 UK deal

Save 41% Magicshine SEEMEE 300: was £59.99 now £35.52 at Amazon Save 41%. The UK Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discount drops the SEEMEE 300 to just £35. It comes loaded with features, including two LEDs that combine with a bonus downward-facing LED and project a beam directly onto the ground below you, massively increasing your overall visibility.

Magicshine SEEMEE 300 US deal

Save 30% Magicshine SEEMEE 300: was $59.99 now $41.79 at Amazon Save 30%. It may have been superseded by its 400 sibling as our best rear bike light, but the older model still has what it takes, especially at this price. With a 200-hour runtime and enhanced safety features, including a smart motion sensor that cleverly adjusts the brightness when you brake, it offers incredible value.

You won't be missed with the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 on your bike. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The SEEMEE 300 has one of the best battery lives of any rear light on the market at a whopping 200 hours. That even beats the latest SEEMEE 400 (107 hours) because of the higher overall power output of the 400, with, of course, 400 lumens.

Smart features include auto-dim, which dims the light to suit the ambient lighting conditions and prolongs the already impressive battery life. Another cool addition is the motion sensor, which acts as a brake light, something that is really useful if you're a regular commuter riding in traffic.

However, the feather in the SEEMEE 300s cap is the unique downward-facing LED light that illuminates a large cone below you, giving 360 degrees of effective visibility.