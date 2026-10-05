Apple AirPods Pro 3 have a whopping $70 off in this early Amazon Prime Day deal

As a cyclist who enjoys riding with a good playlist, Apple's AirPods have always been my top pick as the best headphones for cycling. They are always top sellers, with the AirPods Pro 3 having an incredible 16,000 top-rated reviews on Amazon alone, so they rarely come discounted.

Amazon Prime Big Deals Days are live, officially running from October 6th to 7th. A huge early Prime Day deal has just knocked a massive $70 off the Apple AirPods Pro 3.

Down from the $249 list price to just $179, making these flagship earbuds a brilliant early Apple Prime Day deal.

Grab your Apple AirPods Pro 3 right now for just $179 at Amazon.

To access Amazon Prime deals, you'll need a Prime membership. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel anytime before the $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

best price of the year Save 28% ($70) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Save $70 This price matches the best I've seen on Apple's top-tier in-ear headphones. AirPods Pro 3 offer higher-end performance than the standard AirPods, and the 'Transparency' mode actively lets in noise around you, which makes them ideal for cycling or when you still want to hear your surroundings. The addition of a heart rate monitor function also adds to the value and makes them a bargain buy this Prime Day.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 represent a major generation leap over the Pro 2s. For cyclists, the standout upgrade is the built-in heart rate monitor, which lets you log real-time pulse data and calorie burn across dozens of activity profiles, which is on par with some of the best heart rate monitors.

Audio performance also gets a serious boost thanks to a redesigned acoustic architecture and Spatial Audio. Apple claims they now deliver deeper bass, crisp detail, and lifelike vocals. Having used both, the sound improvement over the Pro 2 is immediately obvious, but for cycling, the integrated heart rate tracking is a really attractive feature, and has left my heart rate chest strap monitor gathering dust.

I'm also embedded in the Apple ecosystem, and instant device switching remains an unbeatable convenience. However, because they use standard Bluetooth, you can also easily pair them directly with the best bike computers to control your music, hear audio cues, and relay heart rate metrics mid-ride.

This deal is on Amazon US only, and there are no tangible discounts on Amazon UK, just 9%, which takes the Apple AirPods Pro 3 down to £200. You'll also find the best Apple AirPods Pro 3 prices from other retailers, relevant to your location.