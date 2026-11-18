French racer Baptiste Veistroffer rose to prominence this summer after logging long days in the breakaway at his Tour de France debut. Now, he's heading to Southeast Asia for another huge solo ride.

The 26-year-old Lotto-Intermarché rider is ending his offseason in an alternative way, embarking on a 2,500km, 19-day trip in Vietnam and Cambodia. He's raising funds for Molembike, a charity in Molenbeek, Brussels, which is dedicated to promoting social cohesion through cycling.

Veistroffer will donate €5,000 to the charity, while sponsors Ekoï and Lotto will each contribute €1 for each kilometre he rides during the adventure.

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It's a far cry from the usual winter training activities pro racers usually take on in Spain, which Veistroffer described to L'Equipe as "Training camp in Calpe, climbing the Coll de Rates fifty times, doing the same out-and-back route twenty times. The routine for ten years."

He's travelling light on his trip, heading out on an Orbea Terra gravel bike equipped with three panniers and two sets of kit as well as some changes of clothes for the evenings. "I still have room enough to bring back a few souvenirs," he said.

Veistroffer, who turned pro with Lotto last year and won a stage of the Tour of Oman this spring, will document the trip on his YouTube channel. He's uploaded an episode taking viewers through his route planning, schedule, and gear, and on Monday he uploaded the first episode of his travels in Vietnam.

He's set to take on 19 days of riding, each measuring between 140km and 180km, with his only real requirement to make his return flight to Europe on December 2.

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"I don't know yet where I'll stop, but I intend to avoid touristy spots," he said.

"The first third of the journey will be fairly flat, through rice paddies. Then, near the Cambodian border, I'll find a mountainous area, passes at 1,500 meters altitude, a more tropical feel; cocoa and coffee fields, magnificent sunsets. Towards the end, I'll follow the South China Sea."

Veistroffer logged 94 race days and 14,248km this season, the most in the professional peloton, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. His Asian trip has the full backing of his Lotto team, of course.

"It's almost a Grand Tour. It's the first of the 2027 season or the last of 2026; it's up to you," he said.

"If it can preserve my mental state and satisfy my need for freedom…"

2500 KM À VÉLO : À L’AVENTURE ENTRE LE VIETNAM ET LE CAMBODGE 🇻🇳🇰🇭 | ÉPISODE 1 - YouTube Watch On

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