If you're taking your training indoors for winter. Then here at Cyclingnews, it's Indoor Cycling Week, and our experts have been highlighting everything you need to start or upgrade your indoor setup. From finding the best cycling apps to choosing the best smart trainers to suit your requirements and budget.

Apart from the obvious requirements of a bike, smart trainer or smart bike, and a cycling app, the addition of the best indoor cycling accessories, indoor-specific clothing and shoes can add real value to your indoor sessions.

Get the Giro Cadet Indoor Cycling Shoe for just $125.95 and save $49 at Amazon.

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Our pick as the best indoor cycling shoes is the Giro Cadet, and right now on Amazon they are carrying a huge 28% discount. It takes them down to just $125.95 from the usual $174.95.

For UK shoppers, the Giro Cadet is discounted to £125, from £150 at Balfe's Bikes, which is a 17% reduction there. It's only available in white, but the majority of sizes are showing as in stock.

best indoor shoe Save 28% ($49) Giro Cadet Indoor Cycling Shoes: was $174.95 now $125.95 at Amazon Save 28% The Giro Cadet is our best overall indoor cycling shoe. Highly breathable, fairly lightweight, stiff, and dual-compatible for cleats, it makes a great option for indoor riding. This deal at Amazon has a nice discount, but only in the black option, with, for now, the majority of sizing choices.

The Giro Cadet is marketed as a dual-purpose road shoe for riding both at home and outdoors, designed to bridge the gap between road performance and indoor training. For dedicated indoor use, our gear experts picked it as the best overall choice.

Key highlights include a one-piece perforated Synchwire upper that maximises ventilation and dries quickly, keeping feet cooler during intense trainer intervals. The build also keeps things reasonably light, with a claimed weight of around 265g per shoe in a men's size 42.

While it's not as featherweight as top-tier road shoes (which often hover around 200–220g), the small weight trade-off brings versatility. The Cadet can accommodate both 2-bolt and 3-bolt cleat setups. True dual-compatibility is rare in a sleek road shoe, giving you the flexibility to clip into traditional road pedals or use 2-bolt spin-bike setups without swapping shoes.

Underneath, the Cadet features a carbon-reinforced nylon composite outsole. It strikes a sweet spot between comfort and power transfer. It's rigid enough to eliminate flex during high-wattage standing sprints, yet forgiving enough to prevent hot spots during long, static turbo sessions.

Finally, the Cadet features a quick-release BOA L6 dial that lets you pop the shoe off immediately after a session. While it skips the dual-direction micro-adjustments found on premium shoes, it keeps costs down without compromising overall performance.

If you are looking for an all-in-one indoor riding setup, then Zwift currently has 10% off the Zwift Ride V2 bundle. Or if you wish to use your own bike, there is 10% off the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Cog and Click.