Save $127 on the Wahoo Kickr V6 – our top choice for a smart trainer is at its lowest price of the year in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

The Wahoo Kickr V6 remains a standout leader among the best smart trainers and is our premium recommendation for Zwift racing. While it missed the overall top spot to its more budget-friendly stablemate, the Kickr Core 2, this flagship model delivers top-tier performance for serious indoor riding.

That performance usually comes with a substantial price tag, but right now for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sales, the Wahoo Kickr V6 is discounted by $127.50, down to just $724.99.

This is the lowest price the Kickr V6 has been all year, and if you're looking to invest or upgrade, we think it warrants serious consideration at this price.

You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership and cancel anytime before the £8.99 / $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

best price this year Save 15% ($127.50) Wahoo Kickr V6: was $849.99 now $722.49 at Amazon Save 127.50. The Wahoo Kickr V6 has hit the lowest price we've seen this year. If you're in the market for one of the best smart trainers, then this is an excellent purchase. It delivers incredibly accurate power readings (+/- 1%), an excellent ride feel, and lightning-fast connectivity, making it a superb way to enjoy indoor training. Read our Wahoo Kickr V6 review.

The Kickr V6 still earned a perfect 5-out-of-5-star review from Cyclingnews' associate editor Josh Croxton. At the time of testing, Josh was torn between the Elite Justo 2 and the Kickr V6 as his top choice, and both are excellent top-of-the-line smart trainers.

The Elite Justo has a slightly better max power (2,300 watts vs 2,200 watts) and higher max simulated grade (24% vs 20%). I'd still opt for the Wahoo, as I love Wahoo products, and especially at this discounted price.

The Wahoo Kickr V6 deal applies to US shoppers only, and there are currently no reductions on Amazon UK. The Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is down to £449.49, from £549.99, which matches the best price from earlier in the year.

Below are the best Wahoo deals, from other retailers, relevant to your location and currency.