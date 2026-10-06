Want to go Strava-free? The Cateye Padrone is a brilliantly simple bike computer, and it's under £40 for Amazon Prime Day

The best bike computers can do almost everything and are now packed with technology to track your ride data, offer maps for navigation, and even provide advanced features such as health monitoring, custom training plans and additional safety features.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with any of those things, but what about cyclists who want a low-tech option that skips the bells and whistles?

UK: Cateye Padrone Bike Computer: £54.99 £38.19

That's where the Cateye Padrone comes in, and it takes a very different approach to many modern bike computers. There's no GPS, no smartphone connectivity and no Strava integration - just an easy-to-read screen showing the basics, including speed, distance and ride time.

In our review, Immy Sykes gave it 4 out of 5 stars, praising its simplicity and the distraction-free riding experience it offers.

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Cateye has been making bike computers since the early 1980s, so it knows a thing or two about what works. The Padrone is a great example, offering a simple but well-designed cycling computer.

At 67.5 x 43.0 x 14.5mm, it’s small enough to be discreet, but not so small that you’re having to squint from your position in the saddle. The easy-to-read screen remains clear even in bright sunlight.

The device detects movement and automatically starts and stops, so you don't even need to remember to switch it on. It's then easy to glance down and check your current or average speed, without getting drawn into a sea of data. Sometimes, that's all you really need.

The Cateye Padrone has a bright enough screen even in sunlight, with a basic display showing only two metrics at one time to keep you distraction free. (Image credit: Immy Sykes)

If you’re a weight weenie, you’re in for a treat too. At only 31.6g, the Padrone is one of the lightest bike computers you’re likely to find.

As for battery life, the simplicity continues. The Padrone is powered by a small battery that lasts approximately a year with one hour of use per day, so there are no charging cables or extra accessories to worry about - or inevitably lose.

If you ride regularly in unfamiliar places, are heavily invested in training metrics or want seamless integration across multiple platforms, then you may want to look elsewhere. But if you want simple metrics for a distraction-free ride, great battery life and a reliable interface, all in a lightweight and affordable package, the Cateye Padrone is a great pick.

This UK-only deal saves you 31%, bringing the price down to just over £38.

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