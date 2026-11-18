The paperwork has been submitted to the UCI and Dr. Andrea Cyr expects to lead the next US-based Continental women's team, Orange Seal presented by Autowurks, in 2027.

The team will be based in Austin, Texas with a "clear ambition" to become a top-25 team in the world with a majority of riders from the United States, and to earn a place in the Tour de France Femmes by 2029.

"We have high aspirations, but the first step is we're going to be a Continental team for 2027. We want to be a ProTeam in 2028, that's where you start to get a lot of the invites like the Classics and bigger UCI stage racing. Then we have a Tour to France Femmes goal of 2029," Cyr told Cyclingnews.

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"A lot of this is sparked by my own ambition too. There's some development programmes to get people interested in the sport and then there's WorldTour, but there's nothing in between. I'm in a unique position, with resources and networking to actually put things together. A year ago this was not the plan."

For her 14th season racing bikes, Cyr, who is also a sports medicine doctor, launched a six-rider domestic elite women's squad in 2026 to continue her career and provide earning opportunities for other female athletes. A total of 10 supported riders meshed well and went on to land 70 podiums across North American events, mainly one-day races, with Cyr scoring a win and second overall at the 2026 Chicago GRIT series and Aline Seitz of Switzerland second overall in the American Criterium Cup.

The new team merges Cyr's HigherDOSE-Renova criterium-based programme with the former ROXO Continental women's squad, which last competed in 2024 as Boneshaker Project presented by Orange Seal.

"We didn't want this to just be a one-year adventure. We wanted to do something a little bit more sustainable," Cyr said about the next step after HigherDOSE. "So we started conversations with a management group from Texas. All three of these guys have different roles, they've known each other for like 20 years. I think they have found new vigor and motivation through this too."

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Leadership at Orange Seal p/b Autowurks includes former WorldTour rider Chann McRae as head sports director, Austin attorney Todd Reed as team manager, and real estate executive Charlie Tames as co-owner. The trio had most recently been involved in supporting French women's ProTeam Mayenne Monbana My Pie. Justin Kirk will split time as a sports director with the women's team and the Texas Roadhouse elite masters team. This quartet of management, along with Cyr, form the ownership group for the team.

"Our goal is to build a top-25 team in the world with a majority of riders from the United States and the resources to compete in the biggest races. Bringing these programs together gives us an established foundation to build on," Tames said in a team statement after a formal launch party in Austin on November 15.

"The 2027 season is the first step toward our top-25 ambition and our goal of reaching the Tour de France Femmes by 2029."

More than half of the roster will come from HigherDOSE, including Cyr and Seitz, with Marjie Bemis, Elizabeth Dixon and Odette Lynch preserving the foundation created in 2026. The ROXO connection brings Femenina a Guatemala stage winner Kira Payer, as well as additional leadership and resources to support the next stage of growth.

Other new riders include Canadian Jenna Nestman, former Fount Cycling rider Alia Shafi, and Nicole Steinmetz, who previously raced for Cynisca and Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24. According to Cyr, two more riders have been offered contracts and the full roster will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

"American racers are struggling, and it's really struggling on the women's side. I personally started shifting my own goals and my own thinking, and I had a really good result at Pro Road Nationals, a top 10 in the road race, fourth in the crit, and then had a really good result at Philly. I got to thinking, maybe I'm more than just a crit racer," Cyr described to Cyclingnews her inspiration to form a new team.

"It was really awesome to have Philly back, and I finished that race [top 15 - Ed.], and I was like, 'That was the best day ever! Like that was my favorite ever.'

"We need more of this, like hard racing with strong teams and strong riders from all over the world. This is what I'm craving, and I know I'm not alone in that. I know a lot of other female racers are probably looking for the same thing."

Once Continental status is confirmed, the team plans to firm the 2027 calendar with UCI races in South America and Europe for the spring, and a return block of racing to Europe in July and August. Key US races will include Redlands Bicycle Classic, Tour of the Gila, USPro Road Nationals and Philadelphia Cycling Classic p/b AmeriGas, as well as a selection of criteriums.

"We want a well-rounded race calendar, but also aware of our short and long-term goals. To achieve our long-term goals, we need to get points and really establish quickly as a strong, confident team," Cyr said.

"It's important to stay engaged with the racing we have here in the U.S., which is a lot of criterium racing. It's good for sponsors."

Orange Seal joins as title sponsor, with Autowurks as presenting sponsor. The team is also supported by bike sponsor Winspace with equipment and apparel partners ABUS, Tifosi, MUMU and Schwalbe.

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