After months of speculation, Primož Roglič will continue his career into 2027, having signed with NSN Cycling Team on a one-year contract.

The 37-year-old looked to be heading for retirement after his time with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe came to an end – despite being the reigning European time trial champion and having finished second at the Vuelta a España in September – but with NSN, he has found a place for the final chapter of his storied career.

A five-time Grand Tour winner, Roglič will make up part of the Swiss WorldTour team’s general classification ambitions, alongside fellow new signings for 2027, Richard Carapaz and Lennert Van Eetvelt.

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"I always like challenges. That's why I'm here, to take these on together and see what the future brings us," said Roglič on the team's website.

"It took me some time to figure out how to make a chapter in my life where I am peaceful, but the answer is actually simple with the team name: Never Say Never. It feels like the perfect connection.

"I still believe I have some work to do – in both racing and with myself. I have the drive and also the attitude not just to race, but also achieve things."

10 years after his first WorldTour season with LottoNL-Jumbo, former ski jumper Roglič will arrive at NSN as the rider with the most victories among active men's pros at 93, only trailing Slovenian compatriot Tadej Pogačar.

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Now into his late 30s, he's raced limited calendars in recent seasons, but can still ramp up his performance for the big occasion at Grand Tours, finishing second at the most recent Vuelta, eighth at last year's Tour de France, and winning his fourth Vuelta title as recently as 2024.

Delighted by bringing in the talents of one of the modern era's best GC riders, NSN revealed their new star signing with a social media post of Roglič following NSN on Instagram.

"Welcoming Primož Roglič to NSN Cycling Team is a hugely exciting moment for our organization. From the first moment we spoke, it was evident that Primož still has a lot of passion for the sport and a drive to be the best he can. It was an easy decision to make," said NSN General Manager Kjell Carlström.

"Primož is one of the outstanding riders of his generation. His achievements speak for themselves, and the opportunity to bring someone with his experience, quality and winning mentality into our team is something we are incredibly proud of.

"This signing reflects the ambition we have for the future. We want to compete at the highest level, challenge for major results and continue building a team capable of achieving great things. We are confident that Primož can play an important role in that journey, and we look forward to seeing him race in NSN colours."

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