After a lack of funds was cited as a major contributing factor in the cancellation of the 2026 Tour de Romandie Féminin, the race will return in 2027 with Primeo Energie stepping up to sponsor both women’s and men’s races.

The Swiss electricity company have sponsored the races’ mountains classification jerseys since 2022, the first year of the women’s race, but will now be the main sponsor of both events for the next two editions.

Even before the 2026 race, the organisation was in trouble, hoping to address a 10% budget shortfall by attracting Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). But a week after he won four of the five stages and the general classification, organisers, Chassot Concept SA, announced the postponement of the 2026 women’s race.

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"This postponement also aims to preserve the Foundation's financial stability and, ultimately, to guarantee the quality and long-term viability of the event," organisers said at the time.

Now, with Primeo Energie on board, not only is the men’s race secure, but the women’s event will return in 2027, with the three-day stage race due to start on September 10th.

"We have seen just how deeply the Tour de Romandie is rooted in the hearts of the people of French-speaking Switzerland," Primeo Energie’s CEO, Cédric Christmann, said. "We are strengthening our presence in a region where we intend to continue our growth.

"Supporting the women’s race is also particularly important to me; women’s cycling deserves more attention - much like the energy sector, especially regarding technical roles and leadership positions."

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Unlike the men’s race, which began in 1947, the women’s race has a short history, starting as recently as 2022. Then Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio beat Annemiek van Vleuten on the mountain stage to the ski centre at Thyon 2000, going on to take the only WorldTour general classification success of her career.

Held in 2025, the most recent edition was won by home rider Elise Chabby (FDJ-SUEZ). The race also witnessed the emergence of Paula Blasi, who won the opening day mountain time trial, collecting her first WorldTour victory. However, the race was undermined when five teams were excluded from the race before the start.

2027 men's race route announced

Tadej Pogačar dominated the 2026 men's race (Image credit: Getty Images)

While details of the women’s race are yet to be released, organisers chose the sponsorship announcement to publish details of the 80th edition of the men’s race, which will start with its traditional prologue on Tuesday, April 27 and feature a number of circuit-based stages.

"We have opted for loop-style stages, with each one taking place almost entirely within a single canton," said organiser Richard Chassot.

"This allows the public to see the riders multiple times in a festive atmosphere. This format also addresses safety requirements, which are becoming increasingly complex and costly."

Prologue - Yverdon-les-Bains (4.7km)

Stage 1 - Romont - Romont (170.1km)

Stage 2 - La Chaux-de-Fonds - La Chauxde-Fonds (176.2km)

Stage 3 - Vully-les-Lacs - Vully-les-Lacs, ITT (14.6km)

Stage 4 - Sierre - Sierre (141.7km)

Stage 5 - Moutier - Canton du Jura (Distance not yet known)

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