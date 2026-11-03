'Too ambitious in too many segments' – Bianchi to renegotiate debt repayments amid financial woes

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The company has until late May to agree new terms with its creditors

Bianchi bicycle during the 58th Tour du Limousin - Nouvelle Aquitaine 2025, in Masseret, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
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Italian bike manufacturer Bianchi has until late May to renegotiate payments of its debts amid a structural reorganisation after the company accrued huge debts.

According to a report by Escape Collective, Bianchi has entered into 'Composizione Negoziata della Crisi' (CNC) on September 30, a court-backed status in Italy which means the company can delay paying its debts for a limited period and is intended to help businesses navigate financial problems.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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