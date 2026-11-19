Tour Colombia returns for 2027 after two-year break with multiple WorldTour teams expected to race
Six-day race between Medellín and Alto la Unión will run from January 26-31
The early-season Tour Colombia returns to the calendar in 2027, with the race's fifth edition set to run January 26-31.
The race was founded in 2018 as the Colombia Oro y Paz and has run editions in 2019, 2020, and 2024. It was cancelled in both 2025 and 2026 due to financial difficulties.
It's back next season, however, with its return announced in September. Last week, the race was unveiled in a presentation in Medellín attended by former winners Egan Bernal and Sergio Higuita, as well as a host of other Colombian cycling stars, including Santiago Buitrago, Fernando Gaviria, Nairo Quintana, and Rigoberto Urán.
This week, the route for the 2.1-ranked race was unveiled, and the first teams confirmed to take part were also announced.
Colombian outlet Revista Mundo Ciclistico has revealed that WorldTour teams Netcompany Ineos and EF Education-EasyPost will be taking part. It's likely, then, that Bernal, Harold Tejada, Iván Sosa, and Juan Felipe Rodríguez will be racing.
US squad Modern Adventure Pro Cycling will also be on the start line, as will Colombian Continental squads NU Colombia (the team of 2024 champion Rodrigo Contreras), Medellín-EPM (featuring Óscar Sevilla), GW Sportfitness, Sistecrédito, and Orgullo Paisa.
Revista Mundo Ciclistico reports that NSN, Movistar, and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA could also be at the start.
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The most recent edition in 2024 saw Contreras take overall victory by six seconds from Richard Carapaz, then racing for EF, as Mark Cavendish, Nairo Quintana, and Alexey Lutsenko also took part.
Those who are racing will face a six-day run from Medellín to the final summit finish atop the Alto de Palmas. The 904.2km route will be confined to the Antioquia region, with the toughest stages coming in the last two days of the race, including a penultimate stage finish atop the climb to the Alto la Unión.
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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