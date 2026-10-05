Amazon Prime Big Deals Days are back and run for 48 hours from October 6th to 7th.

If you can't wait until tomorrow for all the best Amazon cycling deals, as Cyclingnews' deal-hunting guru, I’ve got you covered. One early discount I've spotted is on one of the best bike computers, and our recommendation when it comes to serious navigation performance.

Amazon has already dropped the Hammerhead Karoo 3 cycling computer to just $440, which is a hefty $85 off the usual $529 price. It's a best-of-the-year price match deal, so well worth grabbing while you can.

For UK Prime Day shoppers, the Karoo 3 is even cheaper away from Amazon. Sigma Sports are also getting involved in the big discounts and have dropped the Hammerhead Karoo 3 to just £359, almost £100 off the usual £450.

To access Amazon Prime deals, you'll need a Prime membership. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel anytime before the $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

Save £91 Hammerhead Karoo 3 Bike Computer: was £450 now £359 at Sigma Sports Save £91 UK shoppers can grab a huge £91 off the Karoo 3 at Sigma. As one of the biggest cycling retailers in the UK, Sigma Sports has its alternative to Amazon Prime Day Sales, and there are plenty of worthwhile reductions, including the Karoo 3. They also offer Amazon-matching free delivery on orders over £50.

When we put the Hammerhead Karoo through its paces, it earned an outstanding 4.5-star score. In fact, Cyclingnews' tech expert Tom Wieckowski noted during testing that it came close to snatching the crown as the best overall cycling computer on the market. Just missing out to the Garmin Edge 1050, but the 1050, with its incredible array of features, just got the nod. However, at $700, it does cost significantly more.

Image 1 of 3 The Karoo has fantastic screen quality and display. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski) SRAM AXS users can benefit from the Hammerhead's compatibility. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski) The touchscreen display and the mapping pin feature and to the impressive navigation on the Karoo. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

We found the navigation performance to be a real highlight on the Karoo, and it delivered impressive precision. Karoo's multi-band GNSS technology ensured accurate tracking in any environment, from city streets to rugged trails.

Another new mapping feature is its ability to send a pin from Google or Apple Maps to the Karoo on the fly. Simply share the selected pin from the maps app to the computer map screen, and the Hammerhead will create your route, which makes finding a coffee stop, shop or any other landmark a breeze, especially when you don't know where you are.

Alongside navigation, a cycling computer is judged on battery life. In our original review, Tom noted that battery life was claimed to be 15 hours, which at that time was more than enough for most people.

Hammerhead has recently dropped software updates for the Karoo, and it now stretches the battery life even further, with a claimed up to 35+ hours in Battery Saver mode. So if you have multi-day bike adventures planned, or just a forgetful charger, then these updates further boost the attractive features on the Karoo device.

Elsewhere, Tom highlighted that the Karoo "brought an awful lot to the table" and built on the class-leading touchscreen and resolution that the previous model was well-known for.

The Karoo might not match up to our best overall choice, the Garmin Edge 1050, but it's not far behind. Especially when you consider the Garmin device will cost you at full price $699 in the US. In the UK, the Garmin Edge 1050 is discounted on Amazon by a not very impressive 3%, to £603.70.

We reckon the Karoo can easily hold its own against the Garmin, and offers an appealing smartphone-like user experience of the Karoo, and at this price, the Karoo is a very appealing purchase.