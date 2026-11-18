Following the collapse of the One Cycling project that aimed to reform professional cycling into a more lucrative business model, a new group has officially made its presence known with similar aims but stronger support. The Collective Cycling Group (CCG) issued a press release on Wednesday announcing the new movement.

It was stated that 24 teams from the men’s and women’s WorldTour and ProTeam ranks have already signed up, and that there are ongoing discussions with additional teams. Several teams have shared news of the announcement, indicating that they are part of the movement, but not all have.

The CCG aims to "develop and market selected commercial rights and activities to strengthen the economic model of professional cycling", according to the announcement.

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It also wants to "unlock the value potential of professional cycling, elevate the product to better serve a global fan base, and address the need for a more sustainable economic model in professional road cycling and the broadening of its global reach".

The company is registered in the UK and is essentially the same entity as One Cycling, with government files showing the name was changed to Collective Cycling Group on June 2, 2026.

Soon after, ownership of the project changed hands, with Visma-Lease a Bike team boss Richard Plugge standing down both as a 'director' and 'a person with significant control', and replaced in both cases by Oliver Ciesla, a sports marketing executive who previously worked in motorsport.

"This broad and inclusive initiative by so many teams represents a significant milestone in the long and proud history of the sport," Ciesla said.

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"Teams carry much of the sporting and financial risk in professional cycling, while many of the sport’s commercial opportunities remain fragmented. The UCI reform process creates a first opportunity to address these challenges together.

"Through a closer cooperation with organisers, the UCI and other stakeholders, teams can create products that none could offer alone, enhancing the experience of fans worldwide, increasing the sport’s visibility, and contributing to a sustainable economic model."

Which teams are on board?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was not stated in the launch announcement which 24 teams have signed up to form the Collective Cycling Group.

Some teams have since publicly shared the announcement, indicating they are on board. Those teams include EF Education, which has men’s and women’s WorldTour squads, Canyon-SRAM, and Pinarello-Q36.5.

Given Richard Plugge’s prominent role in One Cycling and the push for reform more generally, it can reasonably be assumed that Visma-Lease a Bike are part of the project.

According to Escape Collective, 13 of the 18 men’s WorldTour teams have signed up. The five absentees were said to be UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Netcompany-Ineos, Jayco-AlUla, and Groupama-FDJ United.

As for the Women’s WorldTour, 10 of the 14 teams are reportedly signed up, with UAE Team l’IMAD, FDJ United-Suez, Liv AlUla Jayco, and Human Powered Health declining.

Why now?

Team TotalEnergies almost disbanded before getting a late reprieve as XEFI (Image credit: Getty Images)

Revamping pro cycling's business model has been a decades-long ambition for many of the stakeholders of a sport

Tour de France owners Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) are one of the few to be profiting off the sport.

The UCI's formation of the ProTour (now WorldTour) under Hein Verbruggen could be considered to be one of the first attempts at modernizing pro cycling, although the effort was met with extreme resistance from the ASO.

The WorldTour promised to bring more stability to teams, with three-year guaranteed entry into the biggest races, but the sponsorship model of professional cycling remains on shaky ground.

Teams with billionaire backers and generous budgets dominate the sport, while smaller outfits such as TotalEnergies have had to fight for their lives after sponsors pull out.

Even One Cycling wasn't the first try at a new model: In 2011, the Rothschild financial group were backers of what was then called a 'breakaway league' - the World Series Cycling (WSC), with 14 teams on board.

The Velon group came in 2014, with a more modest ambition to add on-board footage and real-time rider stats to their marketing campaigns. How teams really benefited from being a part of Velon is less concrete, and mainly helps with fan engagement and commercialization.

How the CCG will differ from the previous attempts remain to be seen.

One Cycling failed to obtain support from the UCI, who deemed the project as "incompatible with the governance and regulatory framework of the UCI as well as lacking sporting coherence" last June.

How the new CCG project will be received by the UCI should become more clear after the WorldTour seminar, which runs from December 9-10, 2026.

The UCI has its own reforms in the early stages, too, with the results of a massive stakeholder consultation released during the Road World Championships in Montreal.

The topics included calendar and participation, the economic model, fan engagement, safety and integrity.

Some of the ideas floated in the document include shortening Grand Tours to 16 days, budget caps, and joint broadcast rights.

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