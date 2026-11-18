British Cycling Ventures has announced a partnership with London City Nocturne organiser Koru Sports, with an eye on expanding the event to other British cities.

Held over two days on the streets of the capital’s financial district, the City of London Nocturne comprises a series of criteriums, with the men’s and women’s elite races sanctioned by the UCI as Pro Criteriums. The 2027 event will be held on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 June next year, with the bulk of the racing happening on the second day.

The partnership between organiser Koru Sports Group will aim to develop the event in the long term and accelerate the event’s commercial success, but it also provides the opportunity to expand the concept further afield.

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"The venture will focus on expanding the reach of the Nocturne nationally," read a British Cycling press release. "Providing new opportunities to teams and riders, while complementing and elevating the existing domestic racing structure, including the Lloyds National Circuit Series. It will focus on enhancing fan experiences and reaching new audiences in key urban markets, while delivering a strong commercial programme for the Series."

The City of London Nocturne first appeared on the capital’s streets in 2007 under the name of the Smithfield Nocturne, running as part of a wider festival of cycling for 11 years before returning in 2026 under the ownership of Koru Sports Group.

The original event attracted riders such as Geraint Thomas, Mark Cavendish and Alex Dowsett, with Hannah and Alice Barnes both winning the women’s event, while the 2026 elite races were won by Matt Bostock (Rapha Cycling Club) and Nina Lavenu (AG Insurance-Soudal Devo).

The event is not all about top-tier racing, however, with Pro-Am team races, folding bike, penny farthing and fixed-gear races, as well as those for lower categories of competitors.

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The original event was run by James Pope, who has a long history organising cycling events, including the long-running, but now defunct, Revolution track series, and now owns the Koru Sports Group, the organisation behind the revamped City of London Nocturne.

"I’ve been privileged to have been organising cycling events for over two decades in the UK and have worked closely with British Cycling during this time," Pope said in a press release.

"The plans and ambition of British Cycling Ventures present an exciting opportunity to introduce a new major city racing concept in the UK starting with the City of London Nocturne. This partnership will help us create a new world-class city event format that will be a major boost to the UK racing scene, creating a fantastic experience for riders and cycling fans."

British Cycling Ventures was launched in December 2025 as a commercial arm of the governing body, with the function of overseeing commercial growth, focusing on events across all disciplines.

"This is another significant moment in the major events vision of British Cycling Ventures, and the commercial growth of major city racing in the UK," said Managing Director Darren Henry.

"The innovation and plans for growth of the Nocturne from Koru Sports Group is significant for cycling in the country, and this joint venture brings together the best expertise in our sport to deliver huge impact through high-quality events. After hosting a brilliant event in the heart of London this year, it will continue to produce a spectacular atmosphere for riders and fans alike and make it an event not to be missed."

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