I love the Kärcher OC3 Foldable – it's perfect for bike cleaning, and at a best-ever 32% off in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

The Kärcher OC3 Foldable really impressed me in testing, and I scored it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. It only missed out on what would have been a perfect score due to its price.

Right now, in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, it's discounted by a whopping 32%, down to just £95.11, and a saving of £44.88 on the usual $139.99.

Get the Kärcher OC3 Foldable Mobile Cleaner with 32% off at Amazon.

I think the Kärcher OC3 Foldable is a perfect option for washing your bike, especially if you're short on space. The beauty of this is that, folded down, it takes up absolutely zero space, either at home or in your car or van. As it's self-contained with an 8-litre water tank and built-in battery, it comes into its own if you lack an outdoor tap and suitable access to mains power.

As this deal is time-limited, I'd advise snapping one up for yourself while you can. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days run from 6-7 October, so the clock is ticking.

You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership and cancel anytime before the £8.99 / $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

lowest ever price Save 32% (£44.88) Kärcher OC3 Foldable Mobile Cleaner: was £139.99 now £95.11 at Amazon Save 32%. Built around an 8-litre collapsible water tank, this portable, low-pressure washer has been a total game-changer for post-ride cleaning. With a 5-bar (approx. 72.5 PSI) pressure rating, it's powerful enough to safely handle a quick post-ride clean-down, easily removing mud and debris. The battery lasts for around 15 minutes, meaning you can get a good few cleans in before charging.

The beauty of the Kärcher OC3 Foldable Pressure Washer is the collapsible design, meaning it takes up next to zero space. (Image credit: Paul Brett)

The beauty of the OC3 Foldable is that it collapses to almost nothing. At just 108 mm (4.25 in) tall when folded, a 60% reduction in vertical profile. You can easily store it in a small kitchen drawer or keep it in the car. Expanded, it stands at 271 mm (10.7 in), with a static footprint of 305 x 298 mm (12.0 x 11.7 in).

In my Kärcher OC3 Foldable Mobile Cleaner review, some of the other testing highlights included the continuous battery runtime of 15 minutes, it's 8-litre silicone (or thermoplastic elastomer) tank, and the lightweight, even when filled, meaning its a breeze to carry around. It's easy to hold in one hand while in use.

The generous 1.8-metre length adds to the walkability in use, and the pressure gun feels great in the hand, operating with a simple trigger pull.

At this price, I think it's a bargain buy for anyone after a versatile low-pressure washer which handles basic grime effortlessly, and I was hard-pressed to find a single fault in this brilliant piece of kit