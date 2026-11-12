PHD chemistry and three types of sand – Inside the CeramicSpeed chain lubricant test labs

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No standard testing exists for chain lubricants. We visit CeramicSpeed to see how they formulate their drivetrain products

Bottles of Ceramicspeed chain lube on a workbench
The Merida Reacto One was a bike that left Josh confused (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
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Cyclists have been applying lubricants to their bicycle chains for well over a century. From the invention of 3-in-1 oil in 1894 to condition-specific wet and dry formulations, through to hot waxing and the performance-focused, watt-saving lubricants we have today.

There are now countless products promising an increase in speed, quietness and longevity. Currently, no industry-standard test procedures exist for chain lubricants and waxes, and what is the best thing to test? There are established big names, but how can you tell an effective product from one that might actually do your drivetrain harm?

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 


He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

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