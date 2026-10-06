Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, and there are 48 hours of cycling bargains to be had from October 6th to 7th.

There are plenty of cycling deals, some better than others, but one of the best I've seen so far is on the Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump, which has dropped from £59.99 to under £50 for the first time – its best-ever price.

Get the Cycplus AS2 Electric Pump for just £49 this Amazon Prime Day.

As Cyclingnews' deal-hunting expert and a long-time fan of the Cycplus range, the AS2 is easily one of the best electric pumps I've used. It even earned a spot in our buying guide as our top recommendation for hassle-free, non-manual inflation.

For US Amazon Prime Day shoppers, the Cycplus AS2 is down to just $43.32, and another best-ever price. Its fancier sibling, the AS2 Pro, is 15% off, down to $79.47 from $93.

The AS2 Pro is also reduced in the UK to just £64.59, which is 19% off the usual £79.99.

Below you'll find all the details, and I'd advise moving quickly, because when Prime Day ends at midnight on the 7th October, so will these deals.

You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership and cancel anytime before the £8.99 / $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

Cycplus Amazon Prime Day UK deals

best ever price Save 17% Cycplus AS2 Electric Mini Pump: was £59.99 now £49.87 at Amazon Save 17% The Cycplus AS2 offers game-changing electric pumping. Weighing just 97 grams, it's small enough to fit in a jersey pocket or saddle bag and eliminates the effort of manual mini-pumps. Capable of reaching up to 100 PSI and recharging via fast USB-C, it offers a fast, painless solution for fixing roadside punctures without adding unnecessary bulk to your ride setup.

Save 19% Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Mini Pump: was £79.99 now £64.59 at Amazon Save 19% The AS2 Pro takes electric tyre inflation a step further by adding a digital LED display for real-time pressure monitoring and customizable PSI target presets. Weighing 120 grams, it remains exceptionally compact while offering a higher maximum pressure of 120 PSI and a larger battery for faster inflation times. It also has an auto-shutoff function once the desired pressure is reached.

Cycplus Amazon Prime Day US deals

best ever price Save 15% Cycplus AS2 Electric Mini Pump: was $50.97 now $43.32 at Amazon Save 15% US Amazon Prime Day shoppers can score the AS2 for under $50, at its lowest-ever price. So if you're looking to add an electric option for inflation, you won't get the AS2 at a better price.

The main difference between the AS2 and the AS2 Pro lies in control and power: while the original Cycplus AS2 is an ultra-lightweight (97g) single-button inflator with no screen, the AS2 Pro adds a digital LED display that lets you set precise target pressures with a handy auto-shutoff. So if you require precise pressure, the Pro model is the way to go.

The Pro version also boosts maximum output from 100 to 120 PSI and inflates faster thanks to a larger battery.

The AS2 comes with a handy extension hose to avoid any issue with plastic tube vales. (Image credit: Cycplus)

There are a few drawbacks to be aware of when using any electric pumps. They can get quite hot when using them, so you need to be aware when using inner tubes with plastic valves, because they can melt. If you still use inner tubes, the AS2 range comes with a heat-protective extension hose to alleviate this, and a heat reducing protective sleeve, but be aware they don't get that hot when held in your hand.

They have to be charged too, so remember to do that before heading out.

In my opinion, the positives outweigh those negatives, and the convenience of use, precise pressure levels (especially with the Pro model and its LED screen), and the lack of effort when it's required are all box-tickers for me.