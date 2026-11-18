Jasper De Buyst in action during the madison race at the 2026 Gent Six

The opening night of the Gent Six track meet was stopped early on Tuesday after a major crash involving Jasper De Buyst and Jules Hesters during the final event.

32-year-old De Buyst, in his final race before retiring, will now leave the sport earlier than planned after being taken to hospital following the crash. The Belgian underwent treatment on the track for several minutes before being taken away on a stretcher.

De Buyst's Lotto-Intermarché team confirmed to Sporza that he has sustained a fractured collarbone in the fall and spent Tuesday night in the intensive care unit after a scan revealed internal bleeding around his spleen.

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Following the crash, which happened with three minutes and 50 laps remaining in the team pursuit event in the famous 't Kuipke velodrome, organisers consulted with the riders and decided not to restart.

Lindsay De Vylder and Fabio Van Den Bossche hold the overall lead with 55 points, while Robbe Ghys and Yoeri Havik sit second on 41 points. Other notable competitors at the men's Gent Six include Tim Torn Teutenberg, Benjamin Thomas, and Bryan Coquard. Lotte Kopecky and Hélène Hesters headline the Ladies Cup on Friday.

De Buyst called time on his 14-year road career this year, and will take on a new role at Lotto-Intermarché as performance manager. The Gent Six was set to be his farewell to racing.

"If I can finish with a good feeling, give my maximum, and above all have fun, then I will be a happy man on Sunday," he told Sporza earlier this week.

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"The podium is the ambition again this year, although unlike in previous years, I am trying not to fixate on that. Of course, I dream of finishing the way it started: with a victory, but 13 years later. But then again, I can accept it if that doesn't happen.

"I have always had a special connection with Ghent. It is a kind of 'full circle' moment to say goodbye in Ghent. I will run into friends, family, former coaches, and current coaches during the week. It provides the opportunity to see everyone who helped build even the smallest part of your career."

While De Buyst's time at the Gent Six and his racing career are now over, it doesn't mean that his partner Hesters also has to quit the race.

Wednesday night's events are individual competitions, meaning Hesters can continue to compete while he looks for a new partner for the remaining days. Gent Six regulations stipulate that he'd have to leave the competition if he doesn't find a new partner within 48 hours.

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