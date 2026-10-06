It's literally never been cheaper to buy this Wahoo indoor trainer on Amazon thanks to a whopping Prime Day discount

The Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is our top-rated indoor trainer, earning our pick as the best on the market. It's made even better when paired with the Zwift Cog and Click tech, which makes for effortless set-up and seamless, quiet virtual shifting and in-game navigation.

If you're a US reader, the Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click has now been discounted to its best-ever price down to just $399.98, an impressive saving of $150.01.

It's also discounted in the UK, with a saving of £100.50.

USA: Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click: $549.99 $399.98

UK: Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click: £549.99 £449.49

As the days get shorter and the weather starts to turn, indoor training becomes an increasingly appealing option and the Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click is a great entry point to get started with Zwift. It's already one of the best value indoor trainers on the market, and this limited time drop makes it an even better deal.

You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership and cancel anytime before the £8.99 / $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

In our Wahoo Kickr Core 2 review, we awarded it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising it for doing basics well while offering better resistance and accuracy than most will ever need.

With the Zwift Cog and Click, the single-sprocket cog is designed to fit most 8- to 12-speed bikes without the need for tools or gear indexing, meaning you can quickly swap between different bikes. That makes it particularly useful if you have multiple bikes or share a trainer with family members.

The Zwift Click shifters also give you more in-app control from your handlebars, saving complexity and making everything feel that little bit more realistic.

The turbo itself features a 1,800-watt maximum resistance, 16% gradient simulation and a power accuracy of 2%, as well as Wi-Fi for faster, more reliable data transmission.

This deal really does give you a lot of trainer for your money and the Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click takes much of the hassle out of getting set up.

This is the lowest price we've seen, so if you've been considering giving Zwift and indoor riding a go, this is a particularly good time to get your setup sorted before winter really kicks in.