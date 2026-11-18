Malezsewski at the start of the UEC Gravel European Championships earlier this year

A broken chainstay proved no problem for Belgian gravel racer Lukas Malezsewski, who won the Greek round of the UCI Gravel World Series last weekend.

Riding for Greg van Avermaet’s GVA Gold team, Malezsewski was just 17km into The Gravel of Marathon race when the incident happened: a driver hit him, breaking the chainstay on the drive side of his Basso bike frame.

But rather than give up, the 25-year-old remounted and raced on, eventually winning the Elite Men’s race more than three minutes ahead of second-placed Kasper Enstad.

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In its first edition, The Gravel of Marathon is the first UCI round of the UCI Gravel World Series to be staged in Greece, starting and finishing in the ancient city of Marathon. The Elite men raced over a 95km course, which, though relatively short, comprised more than 1,300m of vertical ascent, with 71% of the course off-road.

Malezsewski was hit by the vehicle after the day’s first climb, and not long after emerging from the route’s second gravel sector. "Got hit by a car after 17km and broke my frame. Still made it to the finish line in first place," Malezsewski wrote in an Instagram post.

Rather than treading the well-worn path to gravel from road racing, Malezsewski is an accomplished mountain bike rider, winning the European junior title in 2019 and the Belgian under-23 title in 2022, though he’s not raced at UCI level since 2024.

While he’s raced occasionally at national and UCI .2 level on the road since then, he’s concentrated on gravel.

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And to great effect, winning two UCI races last year and repeating the feat this season, when he won Tartu Rattmaraton in Estonia in mid-September, before finishing in the top six of every other race he started before last weekend’s Greek event.

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