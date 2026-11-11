'Increasing awareness between cyclists and motorists' – Garmin partners with navigation app Waze to increase rider safety with real-time alerts

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The function is activated using the Garmin Connect app

A Garmin Edge 1060 cycling computer mounted to a handlebar
(Image credit: Garmin)
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Bike tech company Garmin has announced a partnership with the user-based navigation app, Waze, to provide drivers using the app with real-time locations of riders.

It’s hoped the collaboration will increase rider safety, with drivers alerted to the presence of cyclists and better informed to slow down and take appropriate action. "By bringing Live Cycling Alerts to Waze, we’re giving drivers a helpful heads-up so they can slow down, stay aware and safely share the road," said Waze VP and GM, Gai Berkovich.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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