'Increasing awareness between cyclists and motorists' – Garmin partners with navigation app Waze to increase rider safety with real-time alerts

Bike tech company Garmin has announced a partnership with the user-based navigation app, Waze, to provide drivers using the app with real-time locations of riders.

It’s hoped the collaboration will increase rider safety, with drivers alerted to the presence of cyclists and better informed to slow down and take appropriate action. "By bringing Live Cycling Alerts to Waze, we’re giving drivers a helpful heads-up so they can slow down, stay aware and safely share the road," said Waze VP and GM, Gai Berkovich.

The system works when riders using one of Garmin’s compatible bike computers, like the new suite of Edge devices, or smartwatches activate the LiveTrack feature, using the Garmin Connect app on a smartphone. While this was created to allow riders the ability to share location, planned route and other features with family and friends, this now extends to the partnership with Waze.

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"This collaboration brings greater peace of mind to cyclists by extending the benefit of LiveTrack to motorists using Waze for greater awareness of their surroundings," read the Garmin press release.

"Location sharing is temporary and session-based, and the cyclist’s personal information will not be shared or displayed in Waze." It also applies only to outdoor cycling activities.

Instead, what Waze users will see are 'Live Cycling Alerts' informing drivers of the cyclist’s presence on the road, with rider icons moving on the road in their vicinity.

"Garmin is well-known in the cycling industry for its safety-focused products and features, and we are excited to work with Waze to bring this unique feature to cyclists and drivers alike," said Garmin’s Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing, Susan Lyman.

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"By increasing awareness between cyclists and motorists, this new tool is designed to foster a safer riding environment for Garmin customers by giving drivers valuable real-time visibility to their whereabouts, helping to create a more connected experience for everyone on the road."

Waze was created in 2009 as a community-based navigation application, which employs its users' generated travel information to provide the best navigation options.

What do you think? Will you activate this feature on your Garmin, can it really make your ride safer? Let us know in the comments.





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