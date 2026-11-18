Netcompany Ineos will lose a significant sponsor in 2027, with TotalEnergies confirming that the company will end its backing of the British team following the news of a headline sponsorship of the FDJ United-Suez women's team.

The energy giant joined forces with the Ineos team half-way through the 2025 season, and while it was not a title sponsor, it has held a prominent position on the team's jersey over the past 18 months.

With TotalEnergies moving its financial resources away from the eponymous French ProTeam – which will become XEFI in 2027 – and over to one of the leading women's teams, there were question marks over the company's relationship with the Ineos team.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

And now a spokesperson has confirmed to Cyclingnews that the sponsorship will not continue beyond this season.

"At the conclusion of these two seasons of sponsorship, TotalEnergies would like to thank the Netcompany INEOS team for its commitment and professionalism, as well as all of its riders, who kept us inspired and excited through their sporting achivements," read a statement.

The news will raise new questions over the finances of Netcompany Ineos, especially in light of the ongoing reports of financial headaches at Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos empire, and the general move towards dilution of its sporting projects.

The company gave up its sole title sponsor’s slot at the cycling team this year, as the Danish IT firm Netcompany was welcomed as a major new backer on a five-year deal.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Netcompany’s arrival was not the end of the story, with Tom Hill, the team’s chief commercial officer, saying soon after: “We’re going back to market looking for a second co-title partner.”

There were widespread reports since its arrival at the team in 2025 that TotalEnergies were exploring options for escalation of its sponsorship, including here on Cyclingnews where we reported earlier this year that co-title sponsorship was under discussion.

The French energy giant had been clear that it would end its 10-year title backing of Jean-René Bernaudeau’s French team at the end of this season, but clearly wanted to stay in cycling elsewhere.

However, the idea of furthering of the Ineos partnership has broken down at some point and the energy company has gone down a different road, throwing its weight into women’s cycling and the French team that’s home to the world’s top rider, Demi Vollering.

It was interesting that the FDJ team’s manager, Stephen Delcourt, told Cyclingnews that the deal with TotalEnergies came together “very, very fast”, with contact first initiated around the Tour de France Femmes and tied up in a ground-breaking five year deal only a matter of weeks afterwards.

Today’s statement confirms that all its eggs are now in that basket, which raises interesting questions surrounding value for money in terms of the amounts required for the various sponsorship tiers comparing men’s and women’s cycling.

As for Netcompany Ineos, there are no serious doubts surrounding their future after Netcompany’s long-term commitment earlier this year, but the breakdown in the TotalEnergies relationship raises question marks, over how the team will reach the sort of funding levels that the team themselves have acknowledged are required to return to super-team status.

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.