We ranked the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 as best for Android users in our recently updated best headphones for cycling buying guide. Right now, you can save up to 55% when you buy them at Amazon UK as part of its Big Deal Days sale.

Save £120 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 and pay just £99.

There is a small catch, as only the pink-tipped earbuds are available at this price. I think they look very cool, but if they don't work for you, the black and grey-tipped options still have a decent £60 saving. Another money-saving option for those not swayed by the pink would be to buy official replacement tips for £19, or unofficial ones for £8.

The UK deal is not exclusive to Prime Members, but should you want to sign up, you can get a free 30-day trial and cancel anytime before the £8.99 ($14.99 US) monthly fee kicks in.

If you're in the US, the Pixel Buds Pro 2s are part of Amazon's Big Deal Days sale too, with a 22% saving, which drops the price to $179. There's no colour conundrum here though, as every hue is the same price.

As well as being super comfortable and being able to go 12 hours between charges, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have excellent gesture controls. There's also an iOS-like 'Find My' feature – which is invaluable if you can't remember which jacket pocket you last stuck them in, or if they should slip down the back of the couch.

Noise cancellation is decent, and there's transparency mode and conversation detection too. The Pro 2s are designed to cope with wet weather and come with an IP54 rating. The gesture controls can go haywire in the wet though, so Will suggests turning that function off when riding in the rain.

Overall audio performance is very good, but it's not quite up to the likes of Technics EAH-AZ100.

If you're in the market for these excellent earbuds, don't hang about as Amazon Big Deal Days ends at midnight Wednesday, 7 October.

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