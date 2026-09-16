Celebrating 37 years at the forefront of cycling technology, Garmin is marking its anniversary with the Garmin Birthday Sale. Over the last three decades, the brand has built a reputation for high-performance gear that transforms how cyclists ride, train, and track their progress both indoors and out.

From the best bike computers and indoor smart trainers to precision power meter pedals and rearview radar systems, Garmin’s lineup consistently earns top marks in our expert testing and buying guides.

Shop the Birthday Sale at Garmin.

The Garmin Birthday Sale runs until September 20, offering discounts across the majority of its cycling tech. Our best overall bike computer – the Garmin Edge 1050 has an impressive £70 off, down to just £529. It's the lowest I've seen this year on the flagship Garmin device. It also significantly undercuts the current Amazon Garmin Edge 1050 price of £614.

Below you'll find my top ten selections from the Garmin Sale, and these focus on the UK version. For Garmin US shoppers, the US Birthday Sale is live; sadly, there are more limited offers available.

Saying that, there are still some gems worth highlighting. Including $100 off the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar down to $599. So worth a look for those based in the US.

The Birthday Sale runs until September 20, but with Amazon Prime Day coming in early October, and then Black Friday in November, if you miss out now, there might be plenty of Garmin deals coming. Of course, we'll be highlighting all the offers as they appear, but if you have an eye on something now, why wait?

Below you'll also find the best prices on Garmin cycling tech from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.