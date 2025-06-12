Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 live – Three riders in the lead on lumpy day to Mâcon
Four climbs in final 90km of stage from Saint-Priest to Mâcon, with several riders in touching distance of the yellow jersey
Race situation
After a difficult fight for the breakaway and a few counterattacks, three riders are 1:40 up the road.
The break: Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Enzo Leijnse (Picnic PostNL) and Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hotels).
Lidl-Trek's Julien Bernard explained the team's plan at the start today:
"We're going to do everything we can. It's our last chance for a big win," he said. "We have the best train in the race and it will be good practice before the Tour de France. The ideal scenario for us is to have a small group at the front and work with Israel to set up a sprint. We'll try to control the gap and limit the accelerations on the climbs. And even if he's in difficulty, we'll wait for him and try to bring him back, like in Issoire, hoping for the same finish."
Milan is also dreaming of winning the first stay of the Tour and wearing the yellow jersey.
This is why Lidl-Trek are keeping things close: they want to go for another stage win with Milan, who triumphed on stage 2.
He's very much the fastest sprinter here, but has struggled already on the climbs, so today's finale will be a challenge.
One peloton birthday today – Attila Valter is 27 today and his treat is riding stage 5 of the Dauphiné!
As it happens, I'm also turning 27 tomorrow, but I've taken the day off.
Our Hungarian champion celebrates his 27th birthday today. Boldog születésnapot, Attila! 🥳 Enjoy your day on and off the bike in the Dauphiné. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EDawdpzrVRJune 12, 2025
Looking back to the start – this guy was in good spirits (and photographer Dario Belingheri was getting creative).
Things definitely seem to be settling a bit now, but it's clear that the break – or at least this break – probably doesn't have much chance of winning the stage, they're on a tight leash.
Expect some more attacks in the climby second half of the stage, though.
145km to go
Just to keep you updated on where we are in the race – just over 35km done, and 145km to go to Mâcon.
The first climb comes after 90km, so a little way to go yet.
30km completed.
Lidl-Trek are controlling things, so the gap is only 1:40 now. They don't want to risk this break going to the finish, they want a sprint for Jonathan Milan.
Tronchon is caught by the bunch. Break around 2 minutes ahead.
Time gaps are growing again now – maybe the peloton are okay with this break. Leaders at 2:20 up and Tronchon is at 50 seconds.
That's Bastien Tronchon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) on the counterattack.
Time gaps are a little unreliable via the radio but sounds like Tronchon is 40 seconds behind the break, with the peloton 1:20 back.
Around 20km completed and the gap is only 35 seconds now.
Looks like a rider is on the counterattack from the bunch...
All change now - Cort is caught and the peloton are chasing again.
The gap is growing towards two minutes for our leaders.
Cort is in the gap between the bunch and the break now.
Just over 10km completed.
Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) is on the attack.
The break is not necessarily fully established here, some teams are still pulling.
Three riders in the lead already: Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Enzo Leijnse (Picnic PostNL) and Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hotels).
They have 55 seconds already.
One non-starter today: Michael Hepburn of Jayco AlUla.
He came straight from the Giro and has had a tough race so far.
Official start
Official start given! They're away properly for stage 5.
183km and four categorised climbs await on the road to Mâcon.
These two have been enjoying racing together this week.
Still a few minutes of this long neutral to go before the flag drops.
No surprise that Evenepoel is hoping for a sprint today – anything else could see him lose the yellow jersey to an attacker.
🎙 « j’espère que ça se terminera par un sprint et qu’on passera l’étape sans problème. » - 🇧🇪@EvenepoelRemco🎙 “I hope it’s gonna be a sprint and that we go through the stage safely.” - 🇧🇪@EvenepoelRemco#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/4UvNXN7LgAJune 12, 2025
Here's the peloton rolling out from Saint-Priest under lovely weather – around 29 degrees Celsius today.
🚩 Le peloton du #Dauphiné quitte Saint-Priest, direction Mâcon !🚩 The peloton rolls out from Saint-Priest, heading to Mâcon! pic.twitter.com/e9Z6u5omDLJune 12, 2025
After yesterday's time trial, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is leading the GC, but only by four seconds over second-placed Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).
After a super strong TT, green jersey Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is also only 14 seconds away from yellow, so he might be looking at today's profile and thinking a stint in the maillot jaune is possible.
Today is a hard stage to predict. The start and finish are both flat, but the four categorised climbs in the second half of the day could lend themselves to late attacks, or a breakaway survival.
12.2km of neutral today – long! And then 183km of the real stage.
Neutral start
And they're away for the neutral
Hi everyone, I'm Matilda and I'll be taking you through today's stage.
The riders are about to roll out for the neutral.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné!
