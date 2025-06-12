Recommended reading

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 live – Three riders in the lead on lumpy day to Mâcon

By last updated

Four climbs in final 90km of stage from Saint-Priest to Mâcon, with several riders in touching distance of the yellow jersey

Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 profile

The profile of today's stage (Image credit: ASO)

Critérium du Dauphiné – Route

Jump to:
Refresh

Lidl-Trek's Julien Bernard explained the team's plan at the start today:

This is why Lidl-Trek are keeping things close: they want to go for another stage win with Milan, who triumphed on stage 2.

One peloton birthday today – Attila Valter is 27 today and his treat is riding stage 5 of the Dauphiné!

Looking back to the start – this guy was in good spirits (and photographer Dario Belingheri was getting creative).

Things definitely seem to be settling a bit now, but it's clear that the break – or at least this break – probably doesn't have much chance of winning the stage, they're on a tight leash.

145km to go

30km completed.

Tronchon is caught by the bunch. Break around 2 minutes ahead.

Time gaps are growing again now – maybe the peloton are okay with this break. Leaders at 2:20 up and Tronchon is at 50 seconds.

That's Bastien Tronchon (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) on the counterattack.

Around 20km completed and the gap is only 35 seconds now.

All change now - Cort is caught and the peloton are chasing again.

The gap is growing towards two minutes for our leaders.

Cort is in the gap between the bunch and the break now.

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) is on the attack.

The break is not necessarily fully established here, some teams are still pulling.

Three riders in the lead already: Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Enzo Leijnse (Picnic PostNL) and Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hotels).

One non-starter today: Michael Hepburn of Jayco AlUla.

Official start

These two have been enjoying racing together this week.

Still a few minutes of this long neutral to go before the flag drops.

No surprise that Evenepoel is hoping for a sprint today – anything else could see him lose the yellow jersey to an attacker.

Here's the peloton rolling out from Saint-Priest under lovely weather – around 29 degrees Celsius today.

After yesterday's time trial, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is leading the GC, but only by four seconds over second-placed Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

Today is a hard stage to predict. The start and finish are both flat, but the four categorised climbs in the second half of the day could lend themselves to late attacks, or a breakaway survival.

12.2km of neutral today – long! And then 183km of the real stage.

Neutral start

Hi everyone, I'm Matilda and I'll be taking you through today's stage.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné!

Latest on Cyclingnews