'I don't know what happened' - Letizia Paternoster 'shocked' to take lead of La Vuelta Femenina

By published

Liv AlUla Jayco rider takes slim lead with time bonus on stage 2

SANT BOI DE LLOBREGAT SPAIN MAY 05 Letizia Paternoster of Italy and Team Liv Allua Jayco celebrates at podium as Red Leader Jersey winner during the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025 Stage 2 a 99km stage from Molins de Rei to Sant Boi de Llobregat UCIWWT on May 05 2025 in Sant Boi de Llobregat Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Letizia Paternoster leads La Vuelta Femenina after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The look on Letizia Paternoster's face when she learned she had seized the lead of La Vuelta Femenina on stage 2 said it all - surprise, joy, disbelief.

The Italian sprinted to second place behind Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the wet, technical run-in to the finish of the 99-kilometre stage to Sant Boi de Llobregat, but Paternoster was unaware that overnight leader Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) wasn't in the leading peloton.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.