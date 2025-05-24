Recommended reading

Simon Yates moves up to second in Giro d'Italia GC as strong Visma-Lease a Bike profit from crash and splits

'It's a shame that there are differences on the GC because of this' says Wout van Aert as team refute suggestions of taking advantage of crash

Simon Yates and Wout Van Aert on stage 14 at the Giro d&#039;Italia
Simon Yates and Wout Van Aert on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a late crash and subsequent splits had a big impact on the GC, stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia was a day of winners and losers, and Visma-Lease a Bike's Simon Yates emerged as one of the winners.

Having made it into the right side of the splits after the crash at 23km, Yates finished in a group 48 seconds ahead of GC rivals, including Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), with other riders even further back.

