Vuelta a Espana: Stage 4 video highlights

Darwin Atapuma in red after stage 4 at the Vuelta

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana offered up a new name on the top step of the stage podium and overall classification, with neo-pro Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) taking a solo victory on the Alto Mirador de Veixia. Fellow breakaway rider Darwin Atapuma (BMC) leapt clear of the chasing group to take over the red leader's jersey from Movistar's Ruben Fernandez.

After 19 of the day's large breakaway finished the stage, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led home the peloton containing most of the pre-race favourites at 2:06.

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel.