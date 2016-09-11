Vuelta a Espana: Stage 21 highlights - Video
Magnus Cort wins final stage as Quintana seals overall victory
Related Articles
The Vuelta a España concluded in Madrid on Sunday with Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) winning the stage in a sprint over Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) and Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep).
Nairo Quintana finished together with his Movistar team, sealing the overall victory. Chris Froome (Sky) was second, with Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) rounding out the final podium.
Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) won the mountains prize, Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) the points classification and Quintana won the combined classification. BMC Racing was top of the teams classification.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy