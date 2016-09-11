Vuelta a Espana: Stage 21 highlights - Video

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) wins the final stage in Madrid

The Vuelta a España concluded in Madrid on Sunday with Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) winning the stage in a sprint over Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) and Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep).

Nairo Quintana finished together with his Movistar team, sealing the overall victory. Chris Froome (Sky) was second, with Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) rounding out the final podium.

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) won the mountains prize, Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) the points classification and Quintana won the combined classification. BMC Racing was top of the teams classification.