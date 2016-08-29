Vuelta a Espana stage 10 highlights - Video
Quintana seizes the day in Lagos de Covadonga
Nairo Quintana took back the red leader's jersey at the Vuelta a Espana during stage 10 after he won the day's final climb to the top of Lagos de Covadonga.
The Colombian distanced himself on the climb, winning solo ahead of Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), who was the last remaining of the day's breakaway, and Chris Froome (Team Sky), who fought desperately to bring back his rival in the closing kilometres.
Quintana now leads the overall classification by 57 seconds ahead of Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde and 58 seconds ahead of Froome.
Watch the stage 10 video highlights as favourites for the overall: Quintana, Froome and Alberto Contador fought back and forth on the climb to Lagos de Covadonga.
