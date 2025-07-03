Ineos Grenadiers reveal new TotalEnergies branded jersey for Tour de France

New sponsor logo in prominent position as French TotalEnergies team also release tweaked kit design

A computer generated image of Ineos Grenadiers&#039; new jersey, an orange design with a white fade area showing the TotalEnergies logo
The new Ineos jersey will be in use on stage 1 of the Tour (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers on X)

Ineos Grenadiers have released their new jersey for the Tour de France and beyond, featuring the logo of new partner TotalEnergies.

The new design features the same base as the previous Ineos Grenadiers 2025 jersey, made by Gobik, but includes a new white section in the middle which shows the TotalEnergies logo.

