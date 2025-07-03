Ineos Grenadiers reveal new TotalEnergies branded jersey for Tour de France

The new Ineos jersey will be in use on stage 1 of the Tour

Ineos Grenadiers have released their new jersey for the Tour de France and beyond, featuring the logo of new partner TotalEnergies.

The new design features the same base as the previous Ineos Grenadiers 2025 jersey, made by Gobik, but includes a new white section in the middle which shows the TotalEnergies logo.

A partnership between Ineos and TotalEnergies has been rumoured for a long time, with the French energy company expected to become a large sponsor of the British team, and there were even discussions of a merger.

Despite beliefs that TotalEnergies are, or are going to, contribute a large financial sum to the team, under current UCI rules they cannot be a naming sponsor of Ineos when they are also a naming sponsor of another UCI team, French ProTeam TotalEnergies, who have a deal through to the end of 2026.

As a result, Total were unveiled as just a secondary, non-naming jersey sponsor of Ineos. However, the prominence of the logo on the new jersey is akin to a second main sponsor, and points to how significant the deal between the two entities is, even if they cannot be a naming partner just yet.

The Total logo is also in pride of position on the team's bus and vehicles at the Grand Départ in Lille.

With the partnership coming into force for the Tour and the rest of the season, this new jersey will be on the shoulders of Carlos Rodríguez and Geraint Thomas as they take on the Tour de France, and the rest of the Ineos team for the summer going forward.

The TotalEnergies team also unveiled a special jersey for the Tour de France on Wednesday evening. Sticking mainly to their usual white, the new design also features a checkerboard pattern, drawing inspiration from the Peugeot kit in honour of the history of Vendée cycling teams, and their general manager Jean-René Bernaudeau, who rode for Peugeot.

TotalEnergies' new Peugeot-inspired kit (Image credit: Team TotalEnergies)

Featuring the same large logo in a prominent position, the two TotalEnergies kits are somewhat similar, but distinctive thanks to Ineos' orange colour as opposed to the Total white.

