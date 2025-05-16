Recommended reading

4 Jours de Dunkerque: Young Frenchman Pierre Gautherat wins stage 3 and challenges Alex Zingle for GC lead

Jake Stewart and race leader Zingle secure podium spots in attempt to catch 22-year-old on Famars finish

FAMARS FRANCE MAY 16 Pierre Gautherat of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 69th 4 Jours de Dunkerque Grand Prix des Hauts de France 2025 Stage 3 a 1542km stage from Valenciennes to Famars on May 16 2025 in Famars France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
4 Jours de Dunkerque: Pierre Gautherat of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale celebrates first pro victory on stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) struck out solo on a huge attack in the final kilometre and captured the first professional victory of his career on stage 3 of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque.

Jake Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech) finished second in the rush behind which could not close down the 22-year-old's acceleration, while Alex Zingle (Visma-Lease a Bike) took third. 

