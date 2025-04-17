Giro d'Abruzzo: Callejas wins stage 3 summit finish as Zimmermann takes lead

Colombian wins with 8km solo ride to the top of Roccaraso, De la Cruz rounds out stage podium

Edison Callejas (Petrolike) celebrates his stage 3 victory as he crosses the finish line at the Giro d&#039;Abruzzo
Edison Callejas (Petrolike) celebrates his stage 3 victory as he crosses the finish line at the Giro d'Abruzzo (Image credit: Giro d'Abruzzo)
Colombian racer Edison Callejas (Petrolike) took the first win of his career atop Roccaraso on stage 3 of the Giro d'Abruzzo, soloing home 8km from the top of the mountain.

The 24-year-old beat Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty) to the victory by 40 seconds, though the German now moves up into the race lead.

