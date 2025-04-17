Giro d'Abruzzo: Callejas wins stage 3 summit finish as Zimmermann takes lead
Colombian wins with 8km solo ride to the top of Roccaraso, De la Cruz rounds out stage podium
Colombian racer Edison Callejas (Petrolike) took the first win of his career atop Roccaraso on stage 3 of the Giro d'Abruzzo, soloing home 8km from the top of the mountain.
The 24-year-old beat Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty) to the victory by 40 seconds, though the German now moves up into the race lead.
Zimmermann holds an 11-second advantage over David de la Cruz (Q36.5) at the top of the standings heading into Friday's hilly fourth and final stage. De la Cruz finished third on stage 3, six seconds down on Zimmermann.
The battle for overall victory is still very much on ahead of the closing 167km stage to Isola del Gran Sasso. De la Cruz lies in touching distance of the lead, while 19-year-old UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Pablo Torre is a further seven seconds back. The Spaniard finished fourth on the stage, two seconds down on De la Cruz.
It was De la Cruz who kicked off the major attacking among the leaders as he jumped with 12km to go following a spell of hard work on the front by Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech).
He couldn't get any separation from the other big favourites, but Callejas, who lay over 12 minutes down at the start of the day, was given more leeway when he attacked.
Callejas rode past the remains of the early break swiftly as he ventured off towards the summit. Behind him, the GC favourites came together, with Torre and De la Cruz leading a small group.
Zimmermann came across before the finish, too, ensuring he'd take over the race lead from Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè). Callejas was long gone, however, entering the final kilometre of the stage with a 45-second lead. He had enough time to celebrate before the finish line, while Zimmermann had the fastest finish of the GC men.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
