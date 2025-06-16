Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse: Vincenzo Albanese wins stage 2 uphill sprint ahead of Fabio Christen

Lewis Askey nails third after passing Quinn Simmons

Vincenzo Albanese of Italy and Team EF Education - EasyPost celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 88th Tour de Suisse, Stage 2 a 177km stage from Aarau to Schwarzsee / #UCIWT / on June 16, 2025 in Schwarzsee, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tour de Suisse: Vincenzo Albanese of EF Education-EasyPost celebrates at finish line as stage 2 winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education-EasyPost) powered to victory in a tricky uphill sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse, timing his charge for the line perfectly in Schwarzsee ahead of Fabio Christen (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) and Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ).

The finale was kicked off 2.5km from the line by Swiss rider Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) trying to go solo on home roads. As he ran out of steam, US national champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) tried to steal a march entering the final kilometre.

