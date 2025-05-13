Recommended reading

'If you relax too much, then everything can go wrong' - Tratnik keeping Primož Roglič out of trouble in the Giro d'Italia

Slovenian snatches two-second time bonus in hot spot sprint on Giro's first stage in Italy

Primož Roglič and Team Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe on stage 4 at the Giro dItalia 2025
Primož Roglič and Team Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe on stage 4 at the Giro dItalia 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, so very good: Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team captain Jan Tratnik had nothing but positive words for both his squad and his leader Primož Roglič's performance in the opening three stages at the Giro d'Italia, saying, 'Primož is in the perfect position.'

Roglič is currently lying second overall, having led for a day after a superb time trial where he distanced his rivals, but now without the pressure or post-stage duties thanks to Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) moving back into the overall lead.

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

