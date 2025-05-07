EF Education-EasyPost unveil 'White Diamonds' kit for 2025 Giro d'Italia

Team names Richard Carapaz as GC leader for the Giro

EF Education-EasyPost rolled out a special team jersey for the Giro d'Italia designed to eliminate a clash between the traditional pink jersey of the race leader and the American team's pink team kit.

The team provided a first look at the new 'White Diamonds' design on Wednesday at the same time as they announced Richard Carapaz as the general classification leader for EF Education-EasyPost in the Giro d'Italia.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

