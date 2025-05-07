EF Education-EasyPost unveil 'White Diamonds' kit for 2025 Giro d'Italia

EF Education-EasyPost rolled out a special team jersey for the Giro d'Italia designed to eliminate a clash between the traditional pink jersey of the race leader and the American team's pink team kit.

The team provided a first look at the new 'White Diamonds' design on Wednesday at the same time as they announced Richard Carapaz as the general classification leader for EF Education-EasyPost in the Giro d'Italia.

Designed by Rapha, the team's Pro Team Summer Roadsuit and new Pro Team Flaero Jersey will have pink sponsor logos on a white background with a light grey argyle motif, a more muted version of their 2025 jersey.

Carapaz, the winner of the Giro d'Italia in 2019, will lead the team along with Kasper Asgreen, Georg Steinhauser, Alexander Cepeda, Owain Doull, Mikkel Honoré, Darren Rafferty, and James Shaw.

"The Giro is a very important race for me and my sports career because it was the first one I was able to win as a three-week rider," Carapaz said. "I have prepared for this one well, and my ambitions are very big. This will be my fourth Giro. The last three were very good, and I hope this one will be the same, or even better."

The Ecuadorian hasn't raced since March, finishing 10th in the Volta a Catalunya. He returned to Ecuador to train and said his training went according to plan.

"The team is very prepared. We all know our plan. We’re bringing all of our experiences to make the Giro ours. We can’t hide our ambitions: we want to win the race.

"We have had this intention for months. We want to win. It’s the main focus for the team right now. The staff and riders know what’s up. We want to do it well, and we are hoping for the best."

A closer look at the 2025 Giro d'Italia jersey (Image credit: Rapha/EF Pro Cycling)

EF Education-EasyPost have charged Asgreen with the role of road captain in his debut Giro.

"Richie is going really well, so it will be my role to keep him safe through the first stages until we arrive in the mountains," Asgreen said. "If opportunities come up, I will definitely take them, but the first priority is definitely Richard.

"I’ll be a road captain, keeping him out of trouble and helping him with positioning. That’s not something I have done before, but I am looking forward to it!"

The Giro d'Italia begins on Friday in Durrës, Albania. Follow Cyclingnews for live reports, news and more from our journalists on the ground.

