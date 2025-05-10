Giro d'Italia GC analysis: after two stages, Primoz Roglič is already the reference point

Slovenian has hit the ground running, other challengers will be forced to attack

TIRANA ALBANIA MAY 10 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 2 a 137km individual time trial stage from Tirana to Tirana UCIWT on May 10 2025 in Tirana Albania Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe ) has emerged as Giro's man to beat (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the Giro d'Italia started, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe sports director Patxi Vila told Cyclingnews that while the stage 2 time trial in Tirana would not be in any way decisive, it was at least challenging enough to show which GC riders were in top shape, and which would be left playing catch-up.  

His analysis has proven 100% correct, with his own team leader, Primoz Roglič, delivering the first important blow in the GC battle in Tirana and claiming the overall lead. It's true Roglič and his team were visibly one of the stronger GC squads on stage 1's final hills, staying close to the front as Lidl-Trek powered up the pace to viciously high levels. But perhaps the scale of Roglič's early success in the stage 2 individual time trial, too, was even something of a pleasant surprise for his own Red Bull team.

