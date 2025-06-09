Recommended reading

'Winning these bike races, that's the hard part' - Fred Wright's hunt for WorldTour win goes on after Dauphiné close call

Bahrain Victorious rider calls out 'weird' racing from UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Visma-Lease a Bike after second-place finish

Fred Wright of Bahrain Victorious follows Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek across finish line into Issoire
For a second day in a row, Fred Wright wasn't content settling for a bit part in this year's edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The Bahrain Victorious rider finished second on the stage into Issoire behind former teammate and Italian sprinter Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

Wright has a rare level of versatility that allowed him to spring a late attack and hold a 30-second advantage over the final rolling hills of yesterday's opener, but also contest today's bunch sprint with a rider well above his weight category and place ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck). 

