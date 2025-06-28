Recommended reading

French Road Championships: Marie Le Net solos to road race victory from day-long breakaway

By published

FDJ-Suez rider claims biggest win of career ahead of teammate Léa Curinier in second, Julie Bego third

STIRLING, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Marie Le Net of France and Team FDJ-Suez competes during the 9th Santos Women&#039;s Tour Down Under 2025, Stage 3 a 105.9km stage from Stirling to Stirling 444m / #UCIWWT / on January 19, 2025 in Stirling, Australia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

It was a maiden elite national title for Marie Le Net (FDJ-Suez) as the 25-year-old soloed to victory in the French national championships road race in Les Herbiers after a day in the breakaway.

Le Net was part of the early three- then seven-rider move that went after 20km of racing, and with 17km she attacked with Julie Bego (Cofidis). With 8km to go, she attacked again, this time going solo, and she wouldn't be seen again, riding to a tricolour jersey at the finish.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

