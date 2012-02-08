Trending

Stage 2 - San Francisco to Aptos - 188.5km

Stage 2 - 14 May 2012
San Francisco – Santa Cruz County

While the stunning Pacific coastline will feature greatly in stage 2, it will be the small roads buried deep in the towering redwood forest of the Santa Cruz Mountains that will decide the day.

