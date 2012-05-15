Sagan three-peats in Livermore
Slovakian pips Haussler on the line to retain race lead
Stage 3: San Jose - Livermore
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) continued his unbeaten streak at the Amgen Tour of California with his third stage victory in as many days in Livermore. The Slovak champion and Tour of California leader once again turned on the afterburners to win a field sprint finale, with Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) garnering his own second place result for the third straight stage. Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rounded out the top three.
Sagan continues to lead general classification and added to his advantage with the winner's time bonus. The Liguigas-Cannondale rider leads Haussler by 12 seconds and Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare) by 24 seconds.
With the day's final climb a mere 15km from the line, even Sagan was amazed that he was there to contest his sixth career Tour of California stage victory.
"It was a surprise for me," he admitted. "I'm glad to win, and I have to say thank you for my team because they did very good work for me."
It seems that Sagan is unbeatable at the moment, but he dismissed any talk that he could carry the jersey all the way to Los Angeles.
"This race is very hard for me because there are long climbs at the finish (on stage 6 and 7) and I don't do very good at the time trial, maybe I will try to hold the yellow jersey one more day, but after the time trial we will see," he continued. "But I don't think so."
Today's sprint was the closest yet, with Haussler having a clear view of the stage victory with 50 meters to go, only to have Sagan come on his right and snatch the win from him by mere inches.
Boonen, who came on the left of the Australian was only a hair's width in third after putting his team on the front to help bring the race together for the sprint.
"I think it was a nice day to take a little bit of our responsibility," explained the Belgian. "I wanted to try and see how far I got, if I got dropped on the climb then maybe I need a little work, but it's going better day by day. Of course, I'm not on my best level yet, but every day we have a chance we want to try."
While several teams went to the front to nail back the breakaway, it was Rabobank who strung out the bunch in the final 5km, but they stepped off the pace coming into the final kilometer, and the group became tightly bunched with riders bumping and bouncing their way through to the final corner with 500 meters to go.
"It was a very unorganized sprint," said Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) who claimed sixth. "I felt great, but I got caught way too far back and I had to do my own sprint up from about 1k to go to the corner, I did a great job, but I think I blew too many bullets trying to get there. I got to fourth wheel around the last corner, great position, but the legs were a little toasty, so all I could do was hold position. It's respectable for the amazing horsepower we have here. Tour of California has some of the best sprinters in the world."
Does Fast Freddie think he can have a shot at a stage win in this Tour?
"Definitely there's always a way. I beat Pettachi in the Giro d'Italia when he won basically eight stages in a row. I remember I told my team the night before, I said, 'You know it's always possible,' and the next day I won."
Groundhog Day?
The third stage of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California got underway from San Jose under pleasantly warm temperatures and brilliant blue skies, but a shadow awaited the riders just 8km in with the day's first categorized climb on Calaveras Road. It was one of three categorized climbs, with Mt. Diablo (category 2) and the category 3 Patterson Pass peppering the profile of the day's 185.5km stage.
The Calaveras climb proved to be the launching pad of the day's breakaway: Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) launched a move together with Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling), and soon Friedman's teammate Sebastian Salas, who was second in the mountains classification, bridged across in order to gain ground on the leader David Boily (Spidertech). Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Colombia-Coldeportes) and Pat McCarty (Spidertech) came along with him, and once Friedman dropped off the pace, the four remaining leaders set to work building up a maximum advantage of almost eight minutes at the top of Mt. Diablo with 98km to go.
Salas took the maximum points at both the Calaveras Road and Mt. Diablo mountain sprints to snatch the polka dot jersey from the shoulders of Boily, despite a fight from McCarty to take the points away.
"One of our team's main goals was to get the KOM jersey here," Salas said. "I was in the break on stage 1, and me and David Boily had a battle on the climbs. I was going into the day with a five point deficit, and once I got in the break I took the opportunity that he wasn't there to get points over the first KOM and Mt. Diablo as well."
While Salas met his goal, Vennell said the battle between him and Boily's teammate McCarty actually harmed the breakaway's chances.
"Right from the start in the first KOM the other two were playing games because they were going after KOM jersey. They made it difficult for us two," he said, (referring to Marentes Torres).
On the long return to Livermore, the peloton pegged the breakaway at six minutes with Liquigas-Cannondale controlling the chase, but as Argos-Shimano and then Omega Pharma-Quickstep contributed to the pace making, the gap began to drop. Sensing it was time to do or die, Vennell and Marentes Torres attacked and left the two behind.
"We were mucking around a bit and I had a couple of digs," said Vennell. "When I finally did attack them very hard, it made it easier for us to get away and work together."
The effort earned Vennell the most aggressive rider award, and Marentes Torres was given most courageous, but the pair were no match for the peloton and with 25km to go and the final climb of Patterson Pass looming, they finally shook hands and gave up as the Garmin-Barracuda peloton came charging past.
"The escape went very well," the Colombia-Coldeportes rider said. "Today is the 25th anniversay of the win of Lucho Herrera in Vuelta a Epsana, so we really wanted to get in the breakaway. I'm happy to win this jersey which is very important in any race, but especially in Tour of California."
The Colombia-Coldeportes team wasn't done, when that break was caught, and first Michael Rodriguez attacked and then after he was brought back and the climb drew closer, Fabio Duarte had a dig. The Colombian rode clear with Nicolas Roche (AG2R-La Mondiale), and the pair crested the climb in that order with a 25 second lead, but with a gentle descent, a straightforward run to the line, and the peloton reforming with most of the sprinters present.
"I just thought that when Duarte went on the climb I'd give it a shot, too. It wasn't planned at all. I was just riding at the front of the bunch and hoping that something would happen," Roche said. "I was thinking that a proper group would go ahead and just not wait for the sprint scenario, but unfortunately it happened again, another sprint scenario. You know, I'm not going to win sprints, so you have to try thinking that way. I'll try again when I get the opportunity, like today. ... It was good to get a bit of thrill of attacking on the climbs. I haven't been feeling good lately, and just getting the legs turning around again, I'm enjoying it."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:50:49
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|7
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|12
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|18
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|25
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|33
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|34
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|35
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|38
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|39
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|41
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|43
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|44
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|46
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|50
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|52
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|56
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|57
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|60
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|63
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|67
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|69
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|70
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|71
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|73
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|74
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|75
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|76
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|77
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|78
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|81
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|83
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|84
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|85
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|86
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|87
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|88
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:43
|89
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|91
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|92
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|93
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:45
|94
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|95
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|96
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|98
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|99
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|100
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|101
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|102
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|103
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:43
|104
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|105
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|106
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:06
|107
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|109
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|110
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|111
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|113
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|114
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|115
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|116
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|117
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|119
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|120
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|121
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|122
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|123
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|DNS
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|3
|3
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|4
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|5
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|5
|7
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|3
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|2
|4
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|9
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|7
|4
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|5
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|6
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|7
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|4
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:50:49
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:34:54
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:12
|3
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:26
|5
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|6
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:29
|8
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|10
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|23
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|25
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|33
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|38
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|43
|Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|44
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|46
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|48
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|49
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:52
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|52
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:54
|53
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|54
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:14
|55
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:38
|57
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:06
|58
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:32
|59
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:26
|60
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|61
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|62
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|63
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
|64
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|65
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|66
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|67
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|68
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:08:46
|69
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:09:10
|70
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:09:19
|71
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|72
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:59
|73
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:03
|74
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:29
|75
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:31
|76
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:15
|77
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:41
|78
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:15:42
|79
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:09
|80
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:18:13
|81
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:59
|82
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:20
|83
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:19:21
|84
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:21:25
|85
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:21:27
|87
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|88
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:22:11
|89
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|90
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|91
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:22:16
|92
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:27
|93
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:23:58
|95
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:24:42
|96
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:25:10
|97
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:02
|98
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:48
|99
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:27:54
|100
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:08
|101
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:29:12
|102
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:29:34
|103
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:29:56
|104
|Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|105
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:05
|106
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|107
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:32:04
|108
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:32:10
|109
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:33:33
|110
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|111
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:34:04
|112
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:17
|113
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|114
|Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
|115
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|116
|Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|117
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|118
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|0:34:45
|119
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:25
|120
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:39:09
|121
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|122
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|123
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|36
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|21
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|10
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|9
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|12
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|6
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|6
|15
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|6
|16
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|5
|17
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|18
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|19
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|22
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|2
|24
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|26
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|29
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|31
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|36
|pts
|2
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|32
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|16
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|14
|5
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|6
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|7
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|10
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|7
|12
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|6
|13
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|15
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|18
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|22
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|23
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|24
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:34:54
|2
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|9
|Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:54
|11
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:26
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:08:46
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:15
|16
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:18:13
|17
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:24:42
|18
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:39:09
