Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) continued his unbeaten streak at the Amgen Tour of California with his third stage victory in as many days in Livermore. The Slovak champion and Tour of California leader once again turned on the afterburners to win a field sprint finale, with Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) garnering his own second place result for the third straight stage. Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rounded out the top three.

Sagan continues to lead general classification and added to his advantage with the winner's time bonus. The Liguigas-Cannondale rider leads Haussler by 12 seconds and Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare) by 24 seconds.

With the day's final climb a mere 15km from the line, even Sagan was amazed that he was there to contest his sixth career Tour of California stage victory.

"It was a surprise for me," he admitted. "I'm glad to win, and I have to say thank you for my team because they did very good work for me."

It seems that Sagan is unbeatable at the moment, but he dismissed any talk that he could carry the jersey all the way to Los Angeles.

"This race is very hard for me because there are long climbs at the finish (on stage 6 and 7) and I don't do very good at the time trial, maybe I will try to hold the yellow jersey one more day, but after the time trial we will see," he continued. "But I don't think so."

Today's sprint was the closest yet, with Haussler having a clear view of the stage victory with 50 meters to go, only to have Sagan come on his right and snatch the win from him by mere inches.

Boonen, who came on the left of the Australian was only a hair's width in third after putting his team on the front to help bring the race together for the sprint.

"I think it was a nice day to take a little bit of our responsibility," explained the Belgian. "I wanted to try and see how far I got, if I got dropped on the climb then maybe I need a little work, but it's going better day by day. Of course, I'm not on my best level yet, but every day we have a chance we want to try."

While several teams went to the front to nail back the breakaway, it was Rabobank who strung out the bunch in the final 5km, but they stepped off the pace coming into the final kilometer, and the group became tightly bunched with riders bumping and bouncing their way through to the final corner with 500 meters to go.

"It was a very unorganized sprint," said Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) who claimed sixth. "I felt great, but I got caught way too far back and I had to do my own sprint up from about 1k to go to the corner, I did a great job, but I think I blew too many bullets trying to get there. I got to fourth wheel around the last corner, great position, but the legs were a little toasty, so all I could do was hold position. It's respectable for the amazing horsepower we have here. Tour of California has some of the best sprinters in the world."

Does Fast Freddie think he can have a shot at a stage win in this Tour?

"Definitely there's always a way. I beat Pettachi in the Giro d'Italia when he won basically eight stages in a row. I remember I told my team the night before, I said, 'You know it's always possible,' and the next day I won."

Groundhog Day?

The third stage of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California got underway from San Jose under pleasantly warm temperatures and brilliant blue skies, but a shadow awaited the riders just 8km in with the day's first categorized climb on Calaveras Road. It was one of three categorized climbs, with Mt. Diablo (category 2) and the category 3 Patterson Pass peppering the profile of the day's 185.5km stage.

The Calaveras climb proved to be the launching pad of the day's breakaway: Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) launched a move together with Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling), and soon Friedman's teammate Sebastian Salas, who was second in the mountains classification, bridged across in order to gain ground on the leader David Boily (Spidertech). Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Colombia-Coldeportes) and Pat McCarty (Spidertech) came along with him, and once Friedman dropped off the pace, the four remaining leaders set to work building up a maximum advantage of almost eight minutes at the top of Mt. Diablo with 98km to go.

Salas took the maximum points at both the Calaveras Road and Mt. Diablo mountain sprints to snatch the polka dot jersey from the shoulders of Boily, despite a fight from McCarty to take the points away.

"One of our team's main goals was to get the KOM jersey here," Salas said. "I was in the break on stage 1, and me and David Boily had a battle on the climbs. I was going into the day with a five point deficit, and once I got in the break I took the opportunity that he wasn't there to get points over the first KOM and Mt. Diablo as well."

While Salas met his goal, Vennell said the battle between him and Boily's teammate McCarty actually harmed the breakaway's chances.

"Right from the start in the first KOM the other two were playing games because they were going after KOM jersey. They made it difficult for us two," he said, (referring to Marentes Torres).

On the long return to Livermore, the peloton pegged the breakaway at six minutes with Liquigas-Cannondale controlling the chase, but as Argos-Shimano and then Omega Pharma-Quickstep contributed to the pace making, the gap began to drop. Sensing it was time to do or die, Vennell and Marentes Torres attacked and left the two behind.

"We were mucking around a bit and I had a couple of digs," said Vennell. "When I finally did attack them very hard, it made it easier for us to get away and work together."

The effort earned Vennell the most aggressive rider award, and Marentes Torres was given most courageous, but the pair were no match for the peloton and with 25km to go and the final climb of Patterson Pass looming, they finally shook hands and gave up as the Garmin-Barracuda peloton came charging past.

"The escape went very well," the Colombia-Coldeportes rider said. "Today is the 25th anniversay of the win of Lucho Herrera in Vuelta a Epsana, so we really wanted to get in the breakaway. I'm happy to win this jersey which is very important in any race, but especially in Tour of California."

The Colombia-Coldeportes team wasn't done, when that break was caught, and first Michael Rodriguez attacked and then after he was brought back and the climb drew closer, Fabio Duarte had a dig. The Colombian rode clear with Nicolas Roche (AG2R-La Mondiale), and the pair crested the climb in that order with a 25 second lead, but with a gentle descent, a straightforward run to the line, and the peloton reforming with most of the sprinters present.

"I just thought that when Duarte went on the climb I'd give it a shot, too. It wasn't planned at all. I was just riding at the front of the bunch and hoping that something would happen," Roche said. "I was thinking that a proper group would go ahead and just not wait for the sprint scenario, but unfortunately it happened again, another sprint scenario. You know, I'm not going to win sprints, so you have to try thinking that way. I'll try again when I get the opportunity, like today. ... It was good to get a bit of thrill of attacking on the climbs. I haven't been feeling good lately, and just getting the legs turning around again, I'm enjoying it."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:50:49 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 7 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 12 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 14 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 23 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 25 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 28 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 33 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 34 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 35 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 38 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 39 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 40 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 41 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 43 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 44 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 46 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 50 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 52 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 56 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 57 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 60 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 65 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 66 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 67 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 69 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 70 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 71 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 72 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 73 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 74 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 75 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 76 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 77 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 78 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 83 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 84 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 85 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 86 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:31 87 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 88 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:43 89 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 91 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 92 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 93 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:45 94 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 95 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 96 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 97 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 98 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 99 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 100 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 101 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 102 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 103 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:43 104 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 105 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 106 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:06 107 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 108 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 109 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 110 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 111 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 113 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 114 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 115 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 116 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 117 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 118 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 119 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 120 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 121 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 122 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 123 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling DNS Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team DNS Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Livermore - km 45.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 5 pts 2 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 3 3 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Finish - km 185.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 12 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 4 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 5 7 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 3 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 10 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

KOMs - Calaveras Rd. - km 8.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 3 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 2 4 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 1

Mount Diablo - km 87.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 pts 2 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 9 3 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 7 4 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 5 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 5 6 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 7 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 2

Patterson Pass - km 170.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 4 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:50:49 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 9 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 14:34:54 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:12 3 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 4 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:26 5 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 6 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 7 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:29 8 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 11 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 15 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 23 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 25 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 32 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 33 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 35 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 37 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 38 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 42 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 43 Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 44 Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 46 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 47 Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 48 Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 49 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:52 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 52 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:54 53 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 54 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:14 55 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:38 57 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:06 58 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:32 59 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:26 60 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 61 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 62 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team 63 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano 64 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 65 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano 66 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 67 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 68 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:08:46 69 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:09:10 70 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:09:19 71 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:06 72 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:59 73 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:03 74 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:29 75 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:31 76 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:15 77 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:41 78 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:15:42 79 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:09 80 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:18:13 81 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:59 82 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:20 83 Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:19:21 84 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:21:25 85 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:21:27 87 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 88 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:22:11 89 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 91 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:22:16 92 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:27 93 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 94 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:23:58 95 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:24:42 96 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:25:10 97 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:02 98 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:27:48 99 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:27:54 100 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:29:08 101 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:29:12 102 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:29:34 103 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:29:56 104 Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 105 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:05 106 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 107 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:32:04 108 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:32:10 109 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:33:33 110 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 111 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:34:04 112 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:17 113 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 114 Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy 115 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 116 Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 117 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 118 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 0:34:45 119 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:38:25 120 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:39:09 121 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 122 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 123 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy

Sprint classificaton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 36 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 4 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 21 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 10 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 9 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 10 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 12 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 13 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 6 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 15 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 6 16 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 5 17 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 18 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 19 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 20 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 21 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 22 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano 2 24 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 25 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 1 26 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1 27 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 28 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 29 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 31 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 36 pts 2 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 32 3 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 16 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano 14 5 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 12 6 Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 7 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 10 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 11 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 7 12 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes 6 13 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 14 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 16 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 5 18 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 19 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 22 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 2 23 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 2 24 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 1