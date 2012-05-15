Trending

Sagan three-peats in Livermore

Slovakian pips Haussler on the line to retain race lead

Image 1 of 52

Fans urge on attackers Fabio Duarte (Columbia-Coldeportes) and Nicholas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) on Patterson Pass.

Fans urge on attackers Fabio Duarte (Columbia-Coldeportes) and Nicholas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) on Patterson Pass.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 2 of 52

California fans on Mount Diablo.

California fans on Mount Diablo.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 3 of 52

The race passes through Livermore once before returning later in the afternoon for the finish.

The race passes through Livermore once before returning later in the afternoon for the finish.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 4 of 52

The race passes through Livermore once before returning later in the afternoon for the finish.

The race passes through Livermore once before returning later in the afternoon for the finish.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 5 of 52

San Jose race fans enjoy the morning sunshine.

San Jose race fans enjoy the morning sunshine.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 6 of 52

RadioShack-Nissan's Matthew Busche at the start.

RadioShack-Nissan's Matthew Busche at the start.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 7 of 52

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates another win at the Amgen Tour of California. This time, Stage 3 to Livermore

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates another win at the Amgen Tour of California. This time, Stage 3 to Livermore
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 52

Garmin-Barracuda bus driver Kevin Galos gives Dave Zabriskie a sunscreen spraydown before the stage.

Garmin-Barracuda bus driver Kevin Galos gives Dave Zabriskie a sunscreen spraydown before the stage.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 9 of 52

The RadioShack-Nissan bus kept the fans hopping for T--shirts in San Jose.

The RadioShack-Nissan bus kept the fans hopping for T--shirts in San Jose.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 10 of 52

Garmin-Barracuda GPS units ready for mounting on each rider's bike at the start.

Garmin-Barracuda GPS units ready for mounting on each rider's bike at the start.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 11 of 52

George came out to watch the race festivities with his Yorkie dog Sophie.

George came out to watch the race festivities with his Yorkie dog Sophie.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 12 of 52

The Liquigas-Cannondale bus had Peter Sagan's California bears crawling out the windows.

The Liquigas-Cannondale bus had Peter Sagan's California bears crawling out the windows.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 13 of 52

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) puts win number three in his bag.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) puts win number three in his bag.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 14 of 52

At the end of the stage Omega Pharma-QuickStep worked hard to keep Tom Boonen at the front.

At the end of the stage Omega Pharma-QuickStep worked hard to keep Tom Boonen at the front.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 15 of 52

Ben King loaded with water for his teammates.

Ben King loaded with water for his teammates.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 16 of 52

Tom Boonen has a snack.

Tom Boonen has a snack.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 17 of 52

Liquigas-Cannondale rider Ted King spent a lot of time at the front today.

Liquigas-Cannondale rider Ted King spent a lot of time at the front today.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 18 of 52

Robbie McEwen (Orica-Greenedge) and the ever-popular Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) at the start in San Jose.

Robbie McEwen (Orica-Greenedge) and the ever-popular Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) at the start in San Jose.
(Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)
Image 19 of 52

Chris Horner (Radioshack-Nissan) and teammate Matthew Busche on the start line for the national anthem.

Chris Horner (Radioshack-Nissan) and teammate Matthew Busche on the start line for the national anthem.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 52

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) catches back up to the field.

Michael Matthews (Rabobank) catches back up to the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 52

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) all set for today's sprint.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) all set for today's sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 52

Liquigas-Cannondale set the tempo on the front.

Liquigas-Cannondale set the tempo on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 52

The peloton passes by a wind farm along the route.

The peloton passes by a wind farm along the route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 52

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) seems to be climbing well this week.

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) seems to be climbing well this week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 52

Garmin-Barracuda comes to the front to set up for the sprint.

Garmin-Barracuda comes to the front to set up for the sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 52

The peloton still together approaching Patterson Pass.

The peloton still together approaching Patterson Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 52

On the way to Patterson Pass.

On the way to Patterson Pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 52

Liquigas-Cannondale getting strung out on the front.

Liquigas-Cannondale getting strung out on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 52

A late race break of Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) and Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) is about to get caught.

A late race break of Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) and Fabio Duarte (Colombia-Coldeportes) is about to get caught.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 52

The peloton breathing down on the break.

The peloton breathing down on the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 52

Today's finish was very close between race leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

Today's finish was very close between race leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 52

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) spends another day in the yellow jersey.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) spends another day in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 52

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) rides protected by his team.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) rides protected by his team.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 52

Riders pass by fans as the race heads back through Livermore.

Riders pass by fans as the race heads back through Livermore.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 52

David Boily (Spidertech) fighting for KOM points on Mt. Diablo.

David Boily (Spidertech) fighting for KOM points on Mt. Diablo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 52

A super fan leads the peloton up Mt. Diablo.

A super fan leads the peloton up Mt. Diablo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 52

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) gets some instruction from his team car.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) gets some instruction from his team car.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 52

The peloton tackles the climb to the first KOM.

The peloton tackles the climb to the first KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 52

Liquigas-Cannondale spent a good part of the day working on the front.

Liquigas-Cannondale spent a good part of the day working on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 52

The devil meets the break on Mt. Diablo.

The devil meets the break on Mt. Diablo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 41 of 52

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) leads the break.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) leads the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 52

Liquigas-Cannondale spent a fair chunk of time on the front of the peloton

Liquigas-Cannondale spent a fair chunk of time on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 43 of 52

The peloton en route to Livermore

The peloton en route to Livermore
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 44 of 52

The Amgen Tour of California leaves San Jose bound for Livermore

The Amgen Tour of California leaves San Jose bound for Livermore
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 45 of 52

Riders line up at the Stage 3 start in San Jose

Riders line up at the Stage 3 start in San Jose
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 46 of 52

The Liquigas-Cannondale train passes some canola fields

The Liquigas-Cannondale train passes some canola fields
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 47 of 52

It was the first real warm day for the peloton on Stage 3

It was the first real warm day for the peloton on Stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 48 of 52

The day's break included Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling), Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Colombia-Coldeportes) and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell).

The day's break included Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling), Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Colombia-Coldeportes) and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 49 of 52

Getting ready to launch Peter Sagan to his third-straight win at the 2012 Amgen Tour of California

Getting ready to launch Peter Sagan to his third-straight win at the 2012 Amgen Tour of California
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 50 of 52

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took some time out to greet the fans in San Jose

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took some time out to greet the fans in San Jose
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 51 of 52

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Robbie McEwen (Orica GreenEdge) chat with young-gun Josh Atkins (Bontrager - Livestrong)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Robbie McEwen (Orica GreenEdge) chat with young-gun Josh Atkins (Bontrager - Livestrong)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 52 of 52

The Amgen Tour of California peloton rides by the Altamont Pass

The Amgen Tour of California peloton rides by the Altamont Pass
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) continued his unbeaten streak at the Amgen Tour of California with his third stage victory in as many days in Livermore. The Slovak champion and Tour of California leader once again turned on the afterburners to win a field sprint finale, with Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) garnering his own second place result for the third straight stage. Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rounded out the top three.

Sagan continues to lead general classification and added to his advantage with the winner's time bonus. The Liguigas-Cannondale rider leads Haussler by 12 seconds and Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare) by 24 seconds.

With the day's final climb a mere 15km from the line, even Sagan was amazed that he was there to contest his sixth career Tour of California stage victory.

"It was a surprise for me," he admitted. "I'm glad to win, and I have to say thank you for my team because they did very good work for me."

It seems that Sagan is unbeatable at the moment, but he dismissed any talk that he could carry the jersey all the way to Los Angeles.

"This race is very hard for me because there are long climbs at the finish (on stage 6 and 7) and I don't do very good at the time trial, maybe I will try to hold the yellow jersey one more day, but after the time trial we will see," he continued. "But I don't think so."

Today's sprint was the closest yet, with Haussler having a clear view of the stage victory with 50 meters to go, only to have Sagan come on his right and snatch the win from him by mere inches.

Boonen, who came on the left of the Australian was only a hair's width in third after putting his team on the front to help bring the race together for the sprint.

"I think it was a nice day to take a little bit of our responsibility," explained the Belgian. "I wanted to try and see how far I got, if I got dropped on the climb then maybe I need a little work, but it's going better day by day. Of course, I'm not on my best level yet, but every day we have a chance we want to try."

While several teams went to the front to nail back the breakaway, it was Rabobank who strung out the bunch in the final 5km, but they stepped off the pace coming into the final kilometer, and the group became tightly bunched with riders bumping and bouncing their way through to the final corner with 500 meters to go.

"It was a very unorganized sprint," said Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) who claimed sixth. "I felt great, but I got caught way too far back and I had to do my own sprint up from about 1k to go to the corner, I did a great job, but I think I blew too many bullets trying to get there. I got to fourth wheel around the last corner, great position, but the legs were a little toasty, so all I could do was hold position. It's respectable for the amazing horsepower we have here. Tour of California has some of the best sprinters in the world."

Does Fast Freddie think he can have a shot at a stage win in this Tour?

"Definitely there's always a way. I beat Pettachi in the Giro d'Italia when he won basically eight stages in a row. I remember I told my team the night before, I said, 'You know it's always possible,' and the next day I won."

Groundhog Day?

The third stage of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California got underway from San Jose under pleasantly warm temperatures and brilliant blue skies, but a shadow awaited the riders just 8km in with the day's first categorized climb on Calaveras Road. It was one of three categorized climbs, with Mt. Diablo (category 2) and the category 3 Patterson Pass peppering the profile of the day's 185.5km stage.

The Calaveras climb proved to be the launching pad of the day's breakaway: Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) launched a move together with Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling), and soon Friedman's teammate Sebastian Salas, who was second in the mountains classification, bridged across in order to gain ground on the leader David Boily (Spidertech). Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Colombia-Coldeportes) and Pat McCarty (Spidertech) came along with him, and once Friedman dropped off the pace, the four remaining leaders set to work building up a maximum advantage of almost eight minutes at the top of Mt. Diablo with 98km to go.

Salas took the maximum points at both the Calaveras Road and Mt. Diablo mountain sprints to snatch the polka dot jersey from the shoulders of Boily, despite a fight from McCarty to take the points away.

"One of our team's main goals was to get the KOM jersey here," Salas said. "I was in the break on stage 1, and me and David Boily had a battle on the climbs. I was going into the day with a five point deficit, and once I got in the break I took the opportunity that he wasn't there to get points over the first KOM and Mt. Diablo as well."

While Salas met his goal, Vennell said the battle between him and Boily's teammate McCarty actually harmed the breakaway's chances.

"Right from the start in the first KOM the other two were playing games because they were going after KOM jersey. They made it difficult for us two," he said, (referring to Marentes Torres).

On the long return to Livermore, the peloton pegged the breakaway at six minutes with Liquigas-Cannondale controlling the chase, but as Argos-Shimano and then Omega Pharma-Quickstep contributed to the pace making, the gap began to drop. Sensing it was time to do or die, Vennell and Marentes Torres attacked and left the two behind.

"We were mucking around a bit and I had a couple of digs," said Vennell. "When I finally did attack them very hard, it made it easier for us to get away and work together."

The effort earned Vennell the most aggressive rider award, and Marentes Torres was given most courageous, but the pair were no match for the peloton and with 25km to go and the final climb of Patterson Pass looming, they finally shook hands and gave up as the Garmin-Barracuda peloton came charging past.

"The escape went very well," the Colombia-Coldeportes rider said. "Today is the 25th anniversay of the win of Lucho Herrera in Vuelta a Epsana, so we really wanted to get in the breakaway. I'm happy to win this jersey which is very important in any race, but especially in Tour of California."

The Colombia-Coldeportes team wasn't done, when that break was caught, and first Michael Rodriguez attacked and then after he was brought back and the climb drew closer, Fabio Duarte had a dig. The Colombian rode clear with Nicolas Roche (AG2R-La Mondiale), and the pair crested the climb in that order with a 25 second lead, but with a gentle descent, a straightforward run to the line, and the peloton reforming with most of the sprinters present.

"I just thought that when Duarte went on the climb I'd give it a shot, too. It wasn't planned at all. I was just riding at the front of the bunch and hoping that something would happen," Roche said. "I was thinking that a proper group would go ahead and just not wait for the sprint scenario, but unfortunately it happened again, another sprint scenario. You know, I'm not going to win sprints, so you have to try thinking that way. I'll try again when I get the opportunity, like today. ... It was good to get a bit of thrill of attacking on the climbs. I haven't been feeling good lately, and just getting the legs turning around again, I'm enjoying it."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:50:49
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
4Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
7Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
11Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
12Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
17Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
18Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
23Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
24Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
25Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
28George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
33Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
34Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
35Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
38Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
39Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
41Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
43Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
44George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
45Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
46Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
48Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
50Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
52Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
55Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
56Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
57Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
60Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
63Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
65Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
66Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
67Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
69Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
70Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
71Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
72Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
73Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
74Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
75Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
76Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
77Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
78Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
81Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
83Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
84Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano
85Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
86Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:31
87Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
88David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:43
89Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
91Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
92Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
93Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:45
94Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
95Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
96Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
97Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
98Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
99Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
100Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
102Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
103Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:43
104Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
105Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
106Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:06
107Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
108Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
109Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
110Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
111Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
113Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
114Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
115Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
116Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
117Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
118Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
119Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
120Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
122Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
123Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
DNSStephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNSSteve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Livermore - km 45.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes5pts
2Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling3
3Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Finish - km 185.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda12
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
4Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy5
7Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano3
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
10Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

KOMs - Calaveras Rd. - km 8.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies4pts
2Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C103
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling2
4Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes1

Mount Diablo - km 87.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies10pts
2Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C109
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling7
4Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
5David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C105
6Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies4
7Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C102

Patterson Pass - km 170.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano4
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:50:49
2Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
5Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
9George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale14:34:54
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:12
3Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:00:26
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
6Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
7Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:29
8Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
10Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
11Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
15Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
16Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
23Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
25Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
32Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
33Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
34Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
37David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
38Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
42Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
43Andrés Díaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
44Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
46Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
47Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
48Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
49Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:52
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
52George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:54
53Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
54Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:14
55Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:38
57Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:06
58Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:32
59Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:26
60Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
61Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
62Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
63Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos - Shimano
64Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
65Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
66Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
67Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
68Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:08:46
69Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:09:10
70Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:09:19
71Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:06
72Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:59
73Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:03
74Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:29
75Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:31
76Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:15
77Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:41
78Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:15:42
79Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:09
80Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:18:13
81Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:59
82Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:20
83Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:19:21
84Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:21:25
85Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:21:27
87Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
88Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:22:11
89Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
90Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
91Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:22:16
92Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:27
93Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
94Robbie McEwen (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:23:58
95David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:24:42
96Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:25:10
97Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:02
98Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:27:48
99Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:27:54
100Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:29:08
101Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:12
102Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:29:34
103Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:29:56
104Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
105Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:05
106Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
107Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:32:04
108Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:32:10
109Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:33:33
110Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
111Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:34:04
112Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:17
113Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
114Logan Loader (USA) Team Exergy
115Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
116Ken Hanson (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
117Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
118Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes0:34:45
119Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:38:25
120Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:39:09
121Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
122Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
123Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy

Sprint classificaton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale45pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda36
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team22
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy21
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
6Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano10
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
9Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
10Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies7
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
12Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
13Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling6
14Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team6
15Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling6
16Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes5
17George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team5
18Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
19Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
21Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
22Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano2
24Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
25Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan1
26Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team1
27Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
28Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
29Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
31Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastian Salas (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies36pts
2David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1032
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling16
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos - Shimano14
5Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C1012
6Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team10
7Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
8Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
9Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling7
10Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
11Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes7
12Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes6
13Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
15Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team5
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale5
18Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
19Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies4
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
22Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C102
23Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda2
24Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale14:34:54
2Josh Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:29
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:30
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos - Shimano
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Nathan Brown (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
9Ian Boswell (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:54
11Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:26
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:08:46
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:15
16Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:18:13
17David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:24:42
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:39:09

Latest on Cyclingnews